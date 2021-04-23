More on this:

This Heavily Reworked 1989 Moto Guzzi 1000SP III Looks Absolutely Superb

If you follow the global customs segment on a regular basis, these two firms don’t exactly need an introduction. 11 photos



Within its frame, Mandello del Lario’s tourer packs a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin engine that brings about a displacement of no less than 949cc. The air-cooled powerplant will be more than happy to deliver as much as 67 hp at 6,700 revs, along with 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of torque at approximately 5,750 rpm.



This force travels to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, allowing the Italian brute to reach a respectable top speed of 122 mph (196 kph), as claimed by the manufacturer at the time of its release. As soon as An-Bu's Fujita Koichi landed on Italian soil, Maurizio Carraro’s crew wasted no time welcoming him into their workshop to discuss what was to come.



The customization process itself began with the removal of each and every last factory bodywork item, with the exception of



After replacing the airbox with free-flowing filters, the pros went about fitting a complete stainless-steel exhaust system they’ve crafted in-house. A brushed texture was applied to the machine’s gas chamber, while its frame and wheels received a stealthy layer of satin black paintwork. You will also find a pair of clip-on handlebars, accompanied by rear-mounted foot pegs on the opposite end.



