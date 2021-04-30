K-Swapped 1995 Acura NSX With 950 WHP Sounds Like an Angry Beehive at Full Tilt

It’s hard to pinpoint what makes the original NSX so desirable, but something does make it special because this car keeps getting more valuable with each passing year. Built with great attention to detail on a dedicated assembly line over 15 years, the NSX numbers only 18,685 copies.
Chassis number ST000218 is a 1995 model year with a very different engine from the free-breathing V6 that Honda offered, and the same can be said about its transmission. Navin, the owner, swapped the six-cylinder plant for a K24 and the stick-shift manual for a Quaife sequential dog box, then boosted the four-pot motor like crazy for 950 wheel horsepower at 40 PSI.
Built and fabricated by himself, the K-swapped NSX runs Saenz rods, ARP head studs, Drag Cartel camshafts, a Skunk2 Racing intake manifold, 90-millimeter throttle body, and a Precision 6870 turbocharger with a 96-millimeter turbine wheel. A turbo manifold from KMOD, Momentum Motorsport billet housing for the sequential box, Tilton twin-disc clutch upgrade, and Driveshaft Shop Pro-Level axles need to be mentioned as well.
Navin’s one-off build also rocks an M130 engine control unit from MoTeC, which costs in the ballpark of $2,300 if you were curious. The Japanese interloper rides and handles better than the stock configuration as well, thanks to BC Racing coilovers and new springs. Enkei PF01 wheels and Toyo R888 tires add to the visual makeover, and the finishing touch is a flex sensor that allows the engine to drink E85 or 93-octane premium dinosaur juice.
An incredible machine that likes to rev like there’s no tomorrow, this NSX is stupidly fast in a straight line. At the 7:50 mark of the following video from That Racing Channel, you can see Navin duke it out with an Eleanor-styled Ford Mustang that simply can’t keep up with the modded sports car.
