Honda Reveals New Interior Design Philosophy, Shares 2022 Civic Cabin Sketch

In a video posted online, Honda has revealed the new design language that will shape the interiors of its future models. Among the details and a trip down memory lane, we also get a glimpse at a cabin that most likely belongs to the eleventh-generation Civic, thanks to a pre-production sketch.
In the world of motor vehicles, Honda is a relatively young company, launching its first mass-produced motorcycle in 1949 and the first passenger car 14 years later. Since then, it quickly grew into one of the most important manufacturers in the industry, revolutionizing both racing machines and road-going vehicles.
When we think about Honda cars, the first thing that probably comes to mind is VTEC (variable valve timing and lift electronic control), a technology that fundamentally changed engine design.
However, years before VTEC came into being, the Japanese company introduced other innovative designs that transformed the automotive industry. One of the most important yet often overlooked is the universal key.
Honda changed that by introducing a single key that could be used to open everything and start the car. Moreover, it was bidirectional, which made it easier to insert, especially at night.
This groundbreaking design became an inspiration for the entire industry which adopted it as a standard in the following years.
Another inspirational idea that eventually translated to many carmakers was the company’s "Man Maximum/Machine Minimum" philosophy. This approach increased the cabin space of early compact Hondas by reducing the space required for mechanical elements.
interior design of our vehicles has evolved dramatically. We now have countless advanced features accessible with a push or touch of a button, yet in some cases, their layout can be distracting.
To make things as simple as possible for drivers and passengers of their future vehicles, the carmaker has revealed a new design philosophy entitled "simplicity" and "something," inspired by the human-centric approach made famous by the classic models.
In a video posted on the company’s website, Johnathan Norman, creative lead for Honda interior design in the U.S., explains that the "simplicity" concept will be the main focus of the next generation of Honda interiors, while the "and something" viewpoint will define the unique personality and appeal of each model.
eleventh-generation Honda Civic. The first official image of its exterior has been revealed recently, and in the aforementioned video, we’re given a glimpse of what is likely the 2022 Civic's revamped cabin.
As we can see in the revealed sketch, every element has been slimmed down to give out an air of spaciousness without compromising the elegance of it all. The steering wheel seems thinner than the one on the previous model, while the traditional shift lever hasn’t been replaced by the pushbutton transmission controls found on some other models. Also, an infotainment display sits atop the dashboard, but it’s placed in a seemingly ideal position that doesn’t obstruct the driver’s field of view. It will come with a single physical volume knob, something that’s missing from the current model.
Underneath the display, designers have fitted a slim honeycomb element that runs across the dashboard, replacing the conventional vents.
Overall, the interior of the upcoming Civic is a huge improvement that flawlessly reflects the new design philosophy. We can't wait for more details and official images of what Honda calls the most fun to drive and technologically advanced sedan in model history.
