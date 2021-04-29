Get a Preview of the 2022 Honda Civic With These First-Look Videos

Masters of blending economy and fun, Honda have revealed the brand new 2022 Civic sedan today. Considering this is probably the most important compact in America right now, we decided to take a second look.
In addition to the official videos released by Honda, we decided to feature an in-depth look at the 2022 Civic from KBB. They've awarded this car the "Best Buy" title for something like seven years straight, so it's no surprise they love the new one.
We do too, although the formula that made the old Civic great has worryingly changed a lot. This new generation is intentionally designed to look conventional, almost as if Honda wants to appeal to as many people as possible.
Looking at it from the front, we notice a mature, Accord-like bumper design with more modest headlights and grilles. According to KBB, the 2022 model looks more European thanks to the windshield being pushed further back.
Even though it looked boring at first, we've grown accustomed to this new front end. The shark-like nose is reminiscent of an Aston Martin Vantage... if you squint really hard.
This Japanese Jetta shines best in the interior department, where we see Honda's clever use of textures and materials. A new infotainment screen seems like just what this popular compact needed. And while it's no minivan, this is still one of the roomiest small cars you can buy for the money.
There are no surprises in the engine department, as Honda offers the usual two engines. LX and Sport trims will get your standard 2.0-liter with 158 hp and 138 lb-ft (187 Nm) of torque. The EX or Touring sedans will get access to a 1.5-liter turbo making 80 hp and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm). A CVT is the only available gearbox, and mpg numbers have seen improvements across the board.
Of course, these are only the normal models. The ones people like to wash and post on Reddit are coming in a few months. Honda is hard at work on the hatchback and Si sports models. Rumors talk of a 400 horsepower hybrid AWD drivetrain for the Civic Type R, but we'd be perfectly happy with a carry-over from last year.
