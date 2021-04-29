Get a Preview of the 2022 Honda Civic With These First-Look Videos

More on this:

1 2022 Honda Civic Revealed, One Official Image Will Have to Suffice for Now

2 These Are the Most Fuel Efficient Non-Electrified Cars You Can Buy in 2021

3 Honda Fuel Pump Issue Prompts the Recall of 630,000 Vehicles in the U.S.

4 Hellcat Civic Looks Like a Honda Muscle Hatch in Aggressive Rendering

5 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Photographed Uncamouflaged Inside Car-Carrying Trailer