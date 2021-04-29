2022 Honda Civic Sedan Arrives With Two Engines, Four Trims, and Better Mileage

First showcased back in November last year with help from the Twitch live streaming video gaming service, the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan has been shown bit by bit ever since. Well, the staggered presentations are no more, as the Japanese automaker has officially introduced the U.S.-specification model in all its glory.
We’ve seen the front of the Civic and a cabin sketch just recently, but now (almost) all mysteries have been solved, at least from a design standpoint. The eleventh generation looks about the same as the prototype from late last year, and the recent interior drawing was also spot on with the cabin credentials. As a result, there really aren’t too many surprises in terms of styling.
Like Honda says, we agree that its 2022 Civic Sedan keeps it “simple and clean” both inside and out. It strives to deliver “a modern expression of classic Civic values,” so it’s safe to say there won’t be too many fans that will have cause to complain.
Instead, the Japanese carmaker places its bets on powertrain improvements, fuel efficiency, added refinement, higher rigidity, and high-tech active and passive safety systems. With a length of 184 inches (467.3 cm) and a wheelbase of 107.7 inches (273.5 cm), the 2022 Civic becomes slightly larger than its predecessor. It should also stand out thanks to three new colors: Meteorite Gray Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl, and the series-exclusive Morning Mist Blue Metallic.
By the way, let’s discuss the technicalities. Honda offers four trims but couples them two by two with the available engines. As such, one will be able to order (from a yet unspecified date) the LX and Sport with the 2.0-liter four-pot engine that churns out 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft (187 Nm) of torque, while the EX and Touring get paired to the 1.5-liter turbo mill that’s capable of 180 hp and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm).
The latter gets 6 hp and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) more than its 2021MY counterpart, but more importantly, the EPA fuel economy ratings have either remained still or were slightly improved. The best values are for the base LX version (+1/+2/+2 mpg for city/highway/combined), but the rest of the grades aren’t too shabby either.
As far as novelty highlights are concerned, the 2022 Civic Sedan gets an all-digital instrument cluster (but only for the Touring grade), a standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the board, or an optional 9-inch HD version with wireless smartphone integration, as well as Qi wireless charging and a Bose premium sound system (both for the Touring).
Like Honda says, we agree that its 2022 Civic Sedan keeps it “simple and clean” both inside and out. It strives to deliver “a modern expression of classic Civic values,” so it’s safe to say there won’t be too many fans that will have cause to complain.
Instead, the Japanese carmaker places its bets on powertrain improvements, fuel efficiency, added refinement, higher rigidity, and high-tech active and passive safety systems. With a length of 184 inches (467.3 cm) and a wheelbase of 107.7 inches (273.5 cm), the 2022 Civic becomes slightly larger than its predecessor. It should also stand out thanks to three new colors: Meteorite Gray Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl, and the series-exclusive Morning Mist Blue Metallic.
By the way, let’s discuss the technicalities. Honda offers four trims but couples them two by two with the available engines. As such, one will be able to order (from a yet unspecified date) the LX and Sport with the 2.0-liter four-pot engine that churns out 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft (187 Nm) of torque, while the EX and Touring get paired to the 1.5-liter turbo mill that’s capable of 180 hp and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm).
The latter gets 6 hp and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) more than its 2021MY counterpart, but more importantly, the EPA fuel economy ratings have either remained still or were slightly improved. The best values are for the base LX version (+1/+2/+2 mpg for city/highway/combined), but the rest of the grades aren’t too shabby either.
As far as novelty highlights are concerned, the 2022 Civic Sedan gets an all-digital instrument cluster (but only for the Touring grade), a standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the board, or an optional 9-inch HD version with wireless smartphone integration, as well as Qi wireless charging and a Bose premium sound system (both for the Touring).