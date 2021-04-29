2022 Honda Civic Sedan Arrives With Two Engines, Four Trims, and Better Mileage

More on this:

1 Honda Reveals New Interior Design Philosophy, Shares 2022 Civic Cabin Sketch

2 Honda Drops More Specs, Photos of 2022 HR-V e:HEV, Is Still Too Secretive

3 Honda Reveals Electric SUV Prototype in China, Looks Like the New HR-V

4 Top Gear Really Doesn't Waste Any Time Drag Racing GR Yaris, Supra, and Type R

5 2022 Honda Civic Unofficially Morphs Into a Wagon With German Performance DNA