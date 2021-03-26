1979 GMC Caballero Is an El Camino on Big-Block Steroids

5 1989 Honda Africa Twin Has Spent the Past 30 Years in a Museum, Was Never Ridden

4 Honda Releases New Anti-Virus Cabin Air Filters: A Little Late and Nothing New

More on this:

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Photographed Uncamouflaged Inside Car-Carrying Trailer

Another day, another set of 2022 Civic photos that Honda doesn't want you to see. On this particular occasion, the 11th-generation model has been photographed with a single piece of camouflage on the body shell inside a car-carrying trailer in Japan. 7 photos



Revealed in prototype guise last year on Twitch, the 2022 Civic sedan will be accompanied by the five-door hatchback sometime this year. As opposed to



Honda didn’t confirm if the Type R will be made in the United States too, but chances are it will because of



The Civic Si will return to the lineup after sitting out the 2021 model year, and just as before, the 1.5-liter turbo will be connected to a slick-shifting manual with six forward ratios. A short-geared LSD for quicker acceleration and higher RPMs on the highway is worthy of mention, along with output figures in excess 205 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque.



Lower down the spectrum, customers will have to settle for a feedback-less continuously variable transmission and a choice between a free-breathing motor with 2.0 liters of displacement or the lower-spec turbo mill. On the upside, customers of the all-new model can look forward to many Civic firsts, such as a digital driver’s meter cluster and a 9.0-inch media system.



Expected to arrive at dealerships in the U.S. in the summer if the chip shortage doesn’t disrupt production, the 11th-generation Civic will probably cost a little more than the 10th generation. For future reference, the starting prices for the 2021 sedan, hatchback, and Type R are $21,250, $22,200, and $37,895, excluding destination charge and optional extras.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurdistan_Automotive_Blog (@kurdistan_automotive_blog_) Pictured in white and silver, the four-door sedan looks statelier than its 2021 sibling. A bit of Accord up front, a bit of Corolla out back, and a swept-back roofline sum up the redesigned exterior. Both vehicles are equipped with twin-spoke alloy wheels featuring a silver-and-black machined finish.Revealed in prototype guise last year on Twitch, the 2022 Civic sedan will be accompanied by the five-door hatchback sometime this year. As opposed to Swindon in the United Kingdom, the more practical body style will be manufactured at the Japanese automaker’s facility in Greensburg, Indiana.Honda didn’t confirm if the Type R will be made in the United States too, but chances are it will because of the 2.0-liter turbo . As a brief refresher, the hot hatchback's force-fed heart is built at Anna Engine Plant in Ohio.The Civic Si will return to the lineup after sitting out the 2021 model year, and just as before, the 1.5-liter turbo will be connected to a slick-shifting manual with six forward ratios. A short-gearedfor quicker acceleration and higher RPMs on the highway is worthy of mention, along with output figures in excess 205 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque.Lower down the spectrum, customers will have to settle for a feedback-less continuously variable transmission and a choice between a free-breathing motor with 2.0 liters of displacement or the lower-spec turbo mill. On the upside, customers of the all-new model can look forward to many Civic firsts, such as a digital driver’s meter cluster and a 9.0-inch media system.Expected to arrive at dealerships in the U.S. in the summer if the chip shortage doesn’t disrupt production, the 11th-generation Civic will probably cost a little more than the 10th generation. For future reference, the starting prices for the 2021 sedan, hatchback, and Type R are $21,250, $22,200, and $37,895, excluding destination charge and optional extras.