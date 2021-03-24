2022 Honda Civic Trim Levels, Paint Options Revealed

The 11th generation of the Civic is right around the corner, and it’s going to slim down a bit in terms of trim levels according to leaked info. More to the point, the EX-L has been phased out from the lineup because it didn’t make much sense to begin with.
As ever, the LX and Sport trim levels will open the list with a 2.0-liter N/A four-cylinder engine and a lackluster continuously variable transmission. The EX and Touring are rocking the 1.5-liter turbo four-pot mill according to TigerEyeJazz, the Civic XI forum member responsible for this information.
The Sport Touring Hatchback is also missing from the list, most likely because it’s not selling well. And obviously, the coupe won’t return either.
As far as paint options are concerned, carryover shades include Aegean Blue, Rallye Red, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver, Crystal Black Metallic, and Sonic Gray. Exterior finishes that haven’t made the cut are Cosmic Blue, Molten Lava, Modern Steel, and Polished Metal. Two colors are new to the Civic, namely Morning Mist and Meteorite Gray. Depending on the color of the body, Civic customers can opt for black or gray for the interior.
In related news, the 2.0-liter Type R and 1.5-liter Si will keep the six-speed manual we all know and love. All-wheel drive or electric all-wheel drive isn’t going to happen according to a Honda spokesperson, which means that Type R customers can look forward to the same old FWD layout as before.
Recently photographed uncamouflaged in China, the 11th generation promises better occupant and pedestrian collision protection thanks to something called the Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure. The interior of the all-new Civic is also worthy of mention because it features a 9.0-inch infotainment system and a digital driver’s meter cluster.
“Civic has always exceeded expectations, and the all-new model will continue that legacy of setting the standard for compact cars with human-centered design, outstanding dynamics, style, safety performance, and driver enjoyment,” said Dave Gardner, executive VP of National Operations.
The Sport Touring Hatchback is also missing from the list, most likely because it’s not selling well. And obviously, the coupe won’t return either.
As far as paint options are concerned, carryover shades include Aegean Blue, Rallye Red, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver, Crystal Black Metallic, and Sonic Gray. Exterior finishes that haven’t made the cut are Cosmic Blue, Molten Lava, Modern Steel, and Polished Metal. Two colors are new to the Civic, namely Morning Mist and Meteorite Gray. Depending on the color of the body, Civic customers can opt for black or gray for the interior.
In related news, the 2.0-liter Type R and 1.5-liter Si will keep the six-speed manual we all know and love. All-wheel drive or electric all-wheel drive isn’t going to happen according to a Honda spokesperson, which means that Type R customers can look forward to the same old FWD layout as before.
Recently photographed uncamouflaged in China, the 11th generation promises better occupant and pedestrian collision protection thanks to something called the Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure. The interior of the all-new Civic is also worthy of mention because it features a 9.0-inch infotainment system and a digital driver’s meter cluster.
“Civic has always exceeded expectations, and the all-new model will continue that legacy of setting the standard for compact cars with human-centered design, outstanding dynamics, style, safety performance, and driver enjoyment,” said Dave Gardner, executive VP of National Operations.