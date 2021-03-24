Honda Releases New Anti-Virus Cabin Air Filters: A Little Late and Nothing New

Recently, the Japanese manufacturer’s European division announced the release of a new generation of premium cabin air filters designed to do a much better job blocking out harmful viruses like the one responsible for the current health crisis from entering your vehicle. In this article, we analyze how they work and just how innovative they really are.
The ongoing pandemic has changed dramatically the way we live our lives. We’ve learned early on that the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus are to keep a safe distance from one another, wash our hands and wear facemasks.
Those who were unable to work from home have been using their personal vehicles more during these troubled times, relying on them to provide a safe haven.
But, considering that the virus is airborne, many drivers and their passengers have opted to keep their facemasks on while driving for added protection.
Whether that’s necessary or not is a question for health professionals, but for added peace of mind, Honda Motor Europe has recently revealed a new generation of multi-layer cabin air filters available in dealerships for all of the automaker’s recent models.
According to Honda, the new cabin filters developed in cooperation with Freudenberg, a German company that has been responsible for many innovative air filtration technologies, should provide active protection by substantially reducing the concentration of viral aerosols. How they work
The new filters feature two conventional microfiber layers that capture most ultrafine aerosols, dust, and pollen, while a third activated carbon layer absorbs harmful pollutants such as particulates and acid gases. Nothing new or revolutionary here since such filters have been available for years.
However, it’s the fourth layer that Honda describes as being innovative. According to the official press release, this bio-functional layer coated with an active substance obtained from a fruit extract effectively disables captured viral aerosols, preventing them from being released into the cabin. Reality check
filters are nothing new.
For years, companies such as Mahle or Mann Filter have provided similar multi-layer products which contain a protective biolayer as part of their premium aftermarket FreciousPlus and CareMetix ranges.
Before the pandemic, those were marketed as being able to successfully eliminate harmful particles, odors, micro-organisms, and allergens from entering the cabin.
Moreover, many highly efficient facemasks use small carbon-activated filters, so theoretically, their automotive counterparts should be just as effective. As I mentioned before, these have been available for years both as factory-installed equipment and as aftermarket replacement parts.
Since I’m not a health expert, I won’t discuss the risks of contracting the virus everyone fears right now through your vehicle’s air conditioning system, and I don’t doubt the ability of Honda’s new filters to protect against such viruses.
However, the company’s attempt to sell their new (and expensive) filters capitalizing on the ongoing health crisis is somewhat distasteful and laughably late. If it does care about its customers’ health, Honda should provide them free of charge or at the lowest possible price.
