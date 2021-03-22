2022 Honda Civic Photographed Uncamouflaged in China, Looks Underwhelming

Previewed last year, the 2022 Honda Civic is on the boring side of compact cars. Coming courtesy of a Beijing-based member of the Civic XI forum, the production-ready sedan in the featured photograph has previous-gen Accord styling written all over the front fascia.
Expected to premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show next month, the all-new Civic doesn’t have the looks to convince 10th-generation owners to make the switch. The engine options - a 1.5-liter turbo and a 2.0-liter N/A - are shared with the outgoing model as well, along with the continuously variable transmission and six-speed manual of the go-faster Si and Type R.
More upright than its current counterpart, the 2022 Honda Civic is equipped with a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, black bezels for the fog lights, a whole lot of plastic for the upper and lower grilles, body-color mirror caps, and five-spoke alloys. But still, it’s a devolution over the 2021 model year.
Despite the commuter-car aesthetics, the Japanese automaker makes a case for “an even sportier, fun-to-drive chassis and more powerful, fuel-efficient powertrains.” To be manufactured in North America for the United States of America and Canada alike, the 11th-generation Civic won’t be available as a coupe because the coolest body style of the Civic didn’t sell too well.
Revealed as a near-production prototype on Twitch back in November 2020, the newcomer will introduce an all-digital driver’s meter cluster and a 9.0-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system. An upgraded suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies are worthy of note as well, along with the Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure that promises better occupant and pedestrian collision protection.
These upgrades are certain to increase the starting price of the Civic, but not by a lot. For the sake of future reference, it’s worth highlighting that the 2021 model retails at $21,250 for the sedan and $22,200 for the hatchback. Level up to the Type R, and you’re looking at $37,895 excluding freight.
More upright than its current counterpart, the 2022 Honda Civic is equipped with a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, black bezels for the fog lights, a whole lot of plastic for the upper and lower grilles, body-color mirror caps, and five-spoke alloys. But still, it’s a devolution over the 2021 model year.
Despite the commuter-car aesthetics, the Japanese automaker makes a case for “an even sportier, fun-to-drive chassis and more powerful, fuel-efficient powertrains.” To be manufactured in North America for the United States of America and Canada alike, the 11th-generation Civic won’t be available as a coupe because the coolest body style of the Civic didn’t sell too well.
Revealed as a near-production prototype on Twitch back in November 2020, the newcomer will introduce an all-digital driver’s meter cluster and a 9.0-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system. An upgraded suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies are worthy of note as well, along with the Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure that promises better occupant and pedestrian collision protection.
These upgrades are certain to increase the starting price of the Civic, but not by a lot. For the sake of future reference, it’s worth highlighting that the 2021 model retails at $21,250 for the sedan and $22,200 for the hatchback. Level up to the Type R, and you’re looking at $37,895 excluding freight.