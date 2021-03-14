2021 Honda S660 “Modulo X Version Z” Serves as a Swansong for the Sporty Kei Car

Remember the 1990s Beat? Only 33,600 units were sold in six years of production, but the rear-driven kei car with Pininfarina styling and Soichiro Honda’s blessing has paved the way for the S660 we have today.
Introduced to much critical acclaim in 2015, the open-top kei car with a mid-engine layout tips the scales at a little more than 830 kilograms (1,830 pounds). Customers who obviously miss the point of a sports car are offered an optional continuously variable transmission instead of the standard three-pedal setup, but nevertheless, the S660 hasn’t sold too many units either.
Its venerable age and limited commercial success translate to discontinuation, which is going to happen in March 2022. Before the production line comes to a grinding halt, Honda’s higher-ups decided to bid farewell to the S660 with a limited edition that bears the Modulo X Version Z moniker.
A bit of a mouthful by all accounts, the special edition is available to purchase from 3,150,400 yen. Converted to U.S. dollars, make that $28,900 at current exchange rates for a three-cylinder turbo and a six-speed manual.
Available in Sonic Gray Peal or Premium Star White Pearl, the Modulo X Version Z matches the red finish of the roll-up soft top with Bordeaux Red synthetic leather throughout the cabin. Gray stitching, an aluminum plate with the special edition’s name, a bag that can be stored between the seats, carbon-like garnish for the air vents and center console, 16-inch aluminum wheels finished in Stealth Black, and black emblems are featured as well.
The finishing touch would be the “dedicated active spoiler” as Honda calls it, which is rocking a Gurney flap although the S660 isn’t a high-speed machine. As you would expect from a 63-horsepower 658-cc turbo engine, the pint-sized roadster tops 140 kilometers per hour or 87 miles per hour.
In addition to revealing the Modulo X Version Z, Honda mentions that “more than 30,000 people have chosen the S660” since it was launched six years ago. The Japanese manufacturer didn’t say a word about a successor, and for the time being, Honda is eerily quiet about the S2000 revival too.
