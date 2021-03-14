2022 Honda Civic Engine Options Confirmed, 1.5L Turbo and 2.0L Carryover

Originally a low-key economy car, the ever-popular Civic slowly but steadily became ingrained with motorists. It’s relatively affordable, reliability is up there with the best of them, the compact footprint makes it perfect for the urban jungle, and standard features are generous.
Redesigned from the ground up in November 2020 for the 2022 model year, the 11th generation of the Civic prepares to arrive in U.S. showrooms with fresh design cues inside and out, more safety nannies than before, and two body styles. Indeed, the peeps at Honda couldn’t make a case for the coupe due to very poor sales and worse practicality than the sedan and hatchback.
But some things don’t change because they’re already fine the way they are. Of course, I’m referring to the engine options of the Civic, which carryover from the 10th generation according to recent filings with the California Air Resources Board. Developed to be both efficient and smooth, the 1.5- and 2.0-liter four-cylinder mills are more than adequate for a compact vehicle.
Both engines are listed with a continuously variable transmission, which may put off a few customers. On the one hand, the CVT lacks the engagement of a six-speed manual. But more importantly, an automatic uses actual gears while a continuously variable transmission is - dare I say it - a bit of a borefest.
Another thing you should be aware of before ordering an all-new Civic is the biggest problem of the outgoing generation. I am referring to the issue of oil dilution in the 1.5-liter engine, which has been partially addressed by Honda with a software update that changes the turbo powerplant’s parameters on startup. The underlying oil dilution problem still hasn’t gone away, though.
Going forward, the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo will receive a more potent sibling and a stick shift in the Civic Si. Optional AWD isn’t going to happen, but on the upside, the 300-plus-horsepower Civic Type R hot hatch will soldier on.
