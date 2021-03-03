New Honda Grom Leads Pack of Upgraded Japanese Two-Wheelers to U.S. Stores

It’s revision time over at American Honda, as the world is already gearing up for what is shaping up to be a hot spring ahead. And what better way to enjoy it than on the back of newly-minted two-wheelers?
There are many novelties in the Honda lineup for the new model year, including improved versions for three models.
The most important is the launch of the 2022 Grom mini-moto on the American market. The third generation of the machine comes to the world with tons of improvements and a revised powertrain.
Boasting a full-featured LCD display, a flatter seat, and a slightly larger fuel tank (1.59-gallon/6-liter), it makes use of a fifth gear to control the 125cc engine better. When it hits the shelves of its American dealers in May, the Grom will sell for $3,399 in stock configuration, or $3,599 if you go for the ABS version.
"With 750,000-plus units sold worldwide, the Grom has spawned an impressive subculture of fun-seekers, while also supporting a healthy aftermarket of accessories and performance parts," said in a statement Brandon Wilson, Manager of Advertising, Experiential and Sports at American Honda.
"This model has always been all about fun, and this all-new version's easy customization and increased comfort should only help spark continued growth of that passionate Grom community. We look forward to seeing how riders and the aftermarket enjoy this popular model."
Next up is the CB1000R, now called Black Edition because of the many black components used on it. It brings several changes to the market, including a new TFT display, reshaped headlight, restyled wheels, and a USB charging socket under the seat. It will sell for $12,999.
Last but not least comes the NC750X, built around an entirely new frame with a 30-mm (1.18-in) lower seat, a bigger windscreen, and LED lighting. This one sells from $8,199, or $8,999 for the ABS version.
