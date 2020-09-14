Imbarcadero 14’s Wicked Honda CB1000R Looks Seriously Rad

Look, the folks over at Imbarcadero 14 Venice aren’t exactly your regular Joes when it comes to delicious one-off masterpieces. The workshop is located in Veneto, Italy and prides itself with an extensive portfolio that’ll leave just about any moto-loving petrolhead genuinely awe-struck.
Their mechanical works of art include a BMW K100-based showstopper, nicknamed Streetlife and a reborn Kawasaki Z500 (aka Swordfish), as well as one venomous Suzuki GSX-R1000 that goes by the name of Kamikaze.
In fact, to give you a better idea as to what these Italian daredevils are all about, we’ll be having a quick look at one of their ravishing custom builds. Let me warn you, though; this magnificent piece of machinery might just have you drooling.
It all started with a regular Honda CB1000R Neo-Sports Cafe colossus. Now, I’ll have to point out the obvious and say that Honda’s two-wheeled leviathan is, quite simply, a spectacular display of top-grade engineering. Not only does it pack a fiendish amount of power that leaves you wanting for nothing, it is also a beautiful bike in absolutely every way, shape or form.
DOHC behemoth boasts a respectable compression ratio of 11.6:1 and a gargantuan displacement of 998cc.
At around 10,500 revs, this nasty animal is capable of generating up to 143 bhp, joined by 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) of crushing torque output at 8,250 rpm. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with handing this force over to a sealed chain final drive. Ultimately, CB1000R will gladly reach a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
Up front, suspension duties are taken care of by Showa’s SFF-BP setup, along with a BRFC module from the same manufacturer on the opposite end. Additionally, stopping power is handled by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) floating brake discs and three-piston calipers at the front, accompanied by a single 256 mm disc and a hydraulic one-piston caliper at the rear.
Without going into other details, you can probably tell that the CB1000R Neo-Sports Cafe isn’t messing around. When Honda’s Italian branch commissioned one such monstrosity to Imbarcadero 14 Venice, the crew were instructed to leave the motorcycle’s chassis and suspension untouched. On the other hand, they were given full freedom to fiddle around with its bodywork however they saw fit.
In between, you will find an Alcantara leather saddle with angular stitching. We also notice a chunky titanium front fairing that makes this untamed beast look ready to devour the tarmac!
Furthermore, the workshop installed a pair of clip-on handlebars, a new headlight package and a custom top clamp to round out the fresh aesthetic.
Last but not least, CB1000R’s exhaust system was blessed with an aftermarket carbon fiber muffler from Nano-Tech S.P.A. and the Imbarcadero team proceeded to name their breathtaking ride ‘Reversa’.
If you’ve loving this goodness as much as I am, why don’t you head over to the workshop’s Facebook or Instagram profiles and show them some damn love for their exploits?
