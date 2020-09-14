Imbarcadero 14’s Wicked Honda CB1000R Looks Seriously Rad

More on this:

1 Tom Cruise Rode a Honda Off a Mountain Cliff for MI7 Norway Stunt, Not a BMW

2 Meet the Spider, KrisBiker’s Heavily Customized Honda CB750 F2

3 A Shelby Cobra Tribute on Two Wheels - Not a Motorcycle, But an Electric Bicycle

4 1988 BMW R80 RT Gets Low and Mean as Custom Vagabund V08 Project