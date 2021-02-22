NFL Star Takes His Rolls-Royce Cullinan to a Chevrolet Dealer for Brake Check-Up

This 1978 Honda CB750K Was Diagnosed With the Aftermarket Bug

New bodywork, modern accessories, and powertrain upgrades; this is a complete recipe for personalizing your beloved two-wheeler. 7 photos



Today, we’ll have a quick look at yet another entity brewed on this firm’s Miami-based premises. The donor for this magnificent exploit was a 1978 SOHC inline-four powerplant that's more than happy to generate as much as 67 hp at approximately 8,000 rpm.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with handing over the engine’s vicious force to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a respectable top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). Needless to say, the 1978 CB750K is one hell of a starting point for a bespoke venture.







Next, the beast was rewired using an assortment of modern components, while Motogadget’s catalog has been raided for a stealthy pair of bar-end turn signals and aftermarket grips. The machine’s 736cc mill received a set of top-shelf velocity stacks, allowing it to breathe a little more freely. They are appropriately complemented by a ceramic-coated four-into-one exhaust system on the other end of the combustion cycle.



When it comes down to customizing two- and four-wheeled rides of all sorts, the aftermarket surgeons over at Scales Studio aren't playing around. A few months ago, we admired the workshop's fascinating accomplishments on a Ducati 1000SS , and we can probably all agree that masterpiece is a ravishing display of moto artwork.