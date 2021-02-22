autoevolution
This 1978 Honda CB750K Was Diagnosed With the Aftermarket Bug

New bodywork, modern accessories, and powertrain upgrades; this is a complete recipe for personalizing your beloved two-wheeler.
When it comes down to customizing two- and four-wheeled rides of all sorts, the aftermarket surgeons over at Scales Studio aren’t playing around. A few months ago, we admired the workshop’s fascinating accomplishments on a Ducati 1000SS, and we can probably all agree that masterpiece is a ravishing display of moto artwork.

Today, we’ll have a quick look at yet another entity brewed on this firm’s Miami-based premises. The donor for this magnificent exploit was a 1978 Honda CB750K. Within its tubular steel double cradle frame, this bad boy hosts an air-cooled SOHC inline-four powerplant that's more than happy to generate as much as 67 hp at approximately 8,000 rpm.

A five-speed transmission is tasked with handing over the engine’s vicious force to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a respectable top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). Needless to say, the 1978 CB750K is one hell of a starting point for a bespoke venture.

Scales Studio’s crew began by removing the bike’s stock subframe unit to make room for a custom loop-style alternative from Cognito Moto. It supports a classy leather saddle that’s been neatly upholstered in-house. As soon as these items were installed, the team went moved to give the main frame a thorough clean-up to keep things looking tidy.

Next, the beast was rewired using an assortment of modern components, while Motogadget’s catalog has been raided for a stealthy pair of bar-end turn signals and aftermarket grips. The machine’s 736cc mill received a set of top-shelf velocity stacks, allowing it to breathe a little more freely. They are appropriately complemented by a ceramic-coated four-into-one exhaust system on the other end of the combustion cycle.

The finishing touches come in the form of a bespoke gauge housing sitting atop a Cognito Moto triple clamp, as well as a one-off filler cap for the CB750’s fuel tank. Long story short, the creature you see here is a timeless work of custom art and we dare you to say otherwise.
