JDM-Spec Honda Vezel Shows the All-New Way Forward for Global 2022 HR-V

Sold at home and in China as the Honda Vezel, the company’s third generation of the HR-V subcompact crossover just made its gala debut in JDM specification. Global markets, including North America, are expected to receive a new version of the small CUV based on the Japanese model, but for now, there is no information if there will be major differences.
At the moment we can only comment on the Vezel/HR-V based on the Japanese specification, but fortunately, there are interesting things to discuss.
First and foremost, the new Vezel is a major departure from the creased styling of its predecessor, with the new generation adopting a cleaner look. It’s still linked to the past through its coupe-like side profile, though, so it should cater to the same customer segment, albeit with a more mature approach to design.
Inside, Honda promises it has given a lot of thought to designing the rear bench space to make sure the design doesn’t impair the utility traits. Up front, the HMI (Human Machine Interface) follows suit with minimalist styling and the Honda Connect digital interface sitting up high in the center of the dashboard for easy operation and minimal distraction.
Honda seems to reach higher upscale with the new Vezel, introducing elements such as a panoramic sunroof or rear-seat ventilation outlets in a bid to make the little CUV feel modern and luxurious. The company is also adding four new features to the Honda Sensing driver assistance package, while on the outside, customers will be able to choose from a line of dual-color body options.
As for the powertrain, the Japanese automaker is offering the regular gasoline 1.5-liter i-VTEC in combination with a CVT transmission along with the proprietary “e: HEV" two-motor hybrid system. Both 2WD and “real-time AWD” versions are offered, but technical specifications will probably be disclosed closer to the home market launch, scheduled for April.
