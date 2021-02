NFL Star Takes His Rolls-Royce Cullinan to a Chevrolet Dealer for Brake Check-Up

SUV

Then again, not all towns have a Rolls-Royce dealership nearby, and this may have just been an emergency. In any case, a person working at this Chevy dealership ended up taking a photo of the Cullinan and posted it on reddit , where they also stated that the car belongs to a football player.We’re pretty sure this wasn’t just any football player though. The NFL doesn’t always offer guaranteed contracts, and if you’re on some team’s practice squad or some third-string quarterback, there’s no way you’re shelling out more than a quarter-million dollars on an. That just doesn’t happen.As if to confirm our suspicions, the person who uploaded the image went on to say that the player in question was a first-round draft pick. They also claimed that he’s one of the best in the league: “Top 20 is all I’m gonna say out of respect for their privacy.”Once you’re able to afford a Cullinan, you end up with the world’s most luxurious full-size SUV, or any size SUV, for that matter. It is the British brand’s first-ever utility vehicle , as well as their first all-wheel-drive model.Named after the Cullinan diamond, its power comes from a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Total output is 563 hp (571 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The luxury people hauler also comes with a self-leveling air suspension system and electronically controlled dampers for both axles.Now, while you probably don’t want just anybody poking around underneath your Cullinan , ultimately, we see no reason why a Chevy dealership couldn't be able to check the brakes of any issues.