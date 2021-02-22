NFL Star Takes His Rolls-Royce Cullinan to a Chevrolet Dealer for Brake Check-Up

How funny is it that after you’ve already spent $300,000+ on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, fate would have you ending up in a Chevrolet dealership to get your brakes checked? Reasonably hilarious, we’d say. It’s exactly what happened to the owner of this blacked-out Cullinan, who is allegedly a football player.
Then again, not all towns have a Rolls-Royce dealership nearby, and this may have just been an emergency. In any case, a person working at this Chevy dealership ended up taking a photo of the Cullinan and posted it on reddit, where they also stated that the car belongs to a football player.
We’re pretty sure this wasn’t just any football player though. The NFL doesn’t always offer guaranteed contracts, and if you’re on some team’s practice squad or some third-string quarterback, there’s no way you’re shelling out more than a quarter-million dollars on an SUV. That just doesn’t happen.
As if to confirm our suspicions, the person who uploaded the image went on to say that the player in question was a first-round draft pick. They also claimed that he’s one of the best in the league: “Top 20 is all I’m gonna say out of respect for their privacy.”
Once you’re able to afford a Cullinan, you end up with the world’s most luxurious full-size SUV, or any size SUV, for that matter. It is the British brand’s first-ever utility vehicle, as well as their first all-wheel-drive model.
Named after the Cullinan diamond, its power comes from a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Total output is 563 hp (571 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The luxury people hauler also comes with a self-leveling air suspension system and electronically controlled dampers for both axles.
Now, while you probably don’t want just anybody poking around underneath your Cullinan, ultimately, we see no reason why a Chevy dealership couldn't be able to check the brakes of any issues.
