Watch the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Get Turned into a Super-Luxury Truck

America makes lots of trucks that can be considered luxury vehicles too. It's true that they have lots of features and decent materials, but something that costs just $100,000 is way too cheap. "Here, hold my double malt whiskey," says Rolls-Royce in a parallel universe.
Young rappers and celebs seem to be the ideal customers for Rolls-Royce. They just but anything as if money left in the bank account for too long is going to rot away. Would they want a pickup version of the Cullinan? Maybe.
Rappers like to stand on top of their cars. and a mahogany-lined bed would be ideal for that. Meanwhile, a couple of DJs are into lifted 4x4, and the Rolls would have that covered as well. Just think of all the YouTube stunts you could do, like transporting live tigers or throwing money to people on the street.
"But what would a Cullinan sports activity truck look like?" We're glad you asked, oh hypothetical reader. Just check out this video from artist TheSketchMonkey, where you get to see the whole process of transforming the most expensive production SUV into a rich redneck's dream toy.
This isn't the first time a Cullinan pickup was rendered, but according to the artist, all the previous ones had one problem: the wheelbase. You can't have a truck within the length of a normal SUV. Other people know that too, and made a 2-door pickup instead, but that's just strange.
Lengthening the car requires extensive use of the stamp cloning tool. After that, the rear window is moved forward to create the room required for a bed. Then again, in reality, the truck bed would most likely rarely be used for anything other than carrying golf clubs. But rick people like expensive horses and the 6.8-liter V12 sounds perfect for towing the horsebox smoothly.
