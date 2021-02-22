Kalashnikov Launches Unmanned Aircraft That Can Fly and Land Anywhere

More and more companies are investing in VTOLs, but while some dream about flying taxis and get ready to build vertiports, others are more interested in the military operations such an aircraft can perform.
ZALA AERO GROUP, a company owned by Russia-based Kalashnikov, attended the International Defense Industry Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) in Abu Dhabi with the all-new ZALA VTOL, a hybrid unmanned aircraft with two different configurations specifically built to adapt to every condition and task.
So essentially, the new VTOL can fly and land pretty much anywhere, anytime, all using a high-tech approach that gets it ready for any operation.
First and foremost, the ZARA VTOL comes with fixed-wing and multirotor configurations, so theoretically, it can switch from one form to another depending on what it’s supposed to do.
The parent company says its aircraft uses the latest-generation technology, including a ZX1 onboard computer that uses artificial intelligence to capture and process high-resolution photos and videos. All data is then transmitted to the command center using encrypted communication, so that the content can be securely accessed in real-time.
The VTOL can transmit two video streams at the same time and packs automatic target tracking, with the data then stored on a 500GB encrypted SSD. It features a 24 MP built-in camera to power aerial photography and offers a flight time of up to 4 hours at a maximum win speed of 15 m/s.
“The versatility of the ZALA VTOL design makes it fully compatible with all existing ZALA payloads, and also allows the installation of additional surveying equipment. The complex is an effective solution for performing air monitoring for the fuel and energy complex, search and rescue operations to ensure safe take-off/landing from unprepared sites in urban environments, as well as hard-to-haul routes,” the company explains in a press release, also embedded below.
The VTOL can operate at temperatures between -40 degrees Celsius and 50 degrees Celsius (-40°F to 122°F).
