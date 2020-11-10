Japanese Tuner's Rolls-Royce Cullinan "Black Bison" Resembles an F1 London Cab

The "Black Bison" is more of a Japanese style, if such a thing exists. It's got more than double the original amount of chrome, plus it resembles Toyota's strange flagship model, the boxy, shiny Century. There have been numerous tuning projects based on the Cullinan since it came out. Rolls-Royce somewhat embraces this with the fully customized Black Badge edition. However, we've always been curious about what the slightly unhinged Japanese customizers will do with thisWald International in particular is a brand that has created some wild Rolls-Royces, like the widebody Wraith with gold accents. Not surprisingly, their take on the Cullinan is the kind of SUV that will offend many. Of course, these are many of the same folks who criticized the British 4x4 in the first place. Plus, tuning isn't supposed to be for everybody.The "Black Bison" pack designed specifically for the Cullinan features new spoilers and skirts which bring the SUV much closer to the ground in combination with a suspension lowering module. Massive 10.5×24-inch forged wheels then fill up the entire wheel arch, the low-profile tires almost disappearing into the body.The Cullinan already resembled a London cab in photos, where its enormous size isn't immediately apparent. But the likeness is almost total now. However, there's also a hint of racing pedigree at the back, where the bumper has been decorated with a diffuser and a mid-mounted LED stoplight as you see on F1 race cars.But this isn't the sportiest Cullinan we've ever seen. That title belongs to either the Mansory version with forged carbon parts or the widebody model developed by Novitec. The "Black Bison" is more of a Japanese style, if such a thing exists. It's got more than double the original amount of chrome, plus it resembles Toyota's strange flagship model, the boxy, shiny Century.