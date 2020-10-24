Mansory’s Spells Flirt with Rolls-Royce's Beloved Cullinan

We can all agree on one thing; the German auto wizards over at Mansory aren’t your regular Joes when it comes to epic aftermarket exploits that’ll either have you drooling or seriously dazzled. Ever since its foundation, the enterprise has amassed an extensive selection of fascinating custom masterpieces, each and every one of them boasting its very own unique personality.
While subtlety may not exactly be this tuner’s strength, we’ll have to at least give these folks some credit for developing a few of the automotive industry’s raddest customization modules, such as their otherworldly Bentley Continental GT Convertible-based conversion and a surreal Ford GT that manages to look the business. Sure enough, these four-wheeled anomalies won’t be mistaken for their stock counterparts anytime soon!
Let’s set things straight; many a gearhead won’t hesitate to criticize Mansory for their relentless approach to redesigning the world’s finest pieces of machinery, but we certainly appreciate seeing something truly outstanding from time to time. Sure, these fellows’ works of auto art might not be for everyone. However, that’s not to say they aren’t stunning.
SUV that quite simply redefines luxury.
The stock vehicle is brought to life by a brutal 6.8-liter twin-turbo V12 colossus that’ll gladly produce as much as 563 hp at 5,000 rpm. On the other hand, a monstrous torque output of up to 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) at approximately 1,700 rpm. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is tasked with carrying the powerplant’s fiendish force over to an all-wheel-drive system.
At the front, suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone unit, coupled with a multi-link setup on the opposite end. The entire structure crawls on a set of gargantuan 22-inch forged aluminum wheels that wear disc brakes on all four sides.
Inside, you will find an assortment of top-shelf features, including an eighteen-speaker sound system, power-adjustable front seats and four-zone climate control, to name a few. Last but not least, the graceful Cullinan brings about an eye-watering price tag of $330,000.
Coastline. For starters, it contains an array of tweaked bodywork elements that serve to let everyone know this isn’t your ordinary Cullinan. We notice a neat carbon fiber hood and enlarged front air inlets, as well as a roof-mounted spoiler and quad exhaust tips. Additionally, the fake air vents found on the rear pillars and front fenders are purely for cosmetic purposes.
The SUV’s lavish interior received an outrageous amount of turquoise coating. The eye-popping color covers virtually everything from the seats, dashboard and steering wheel, to the roof, floor mats and even the center tunnel.
To top it all off, the German aftermarket gurus massaged the twin-turbo V12 leviathan to extract 601 feral ponies and 700 pound-feet (950 Nm) of ruthless twisting force at optimal revs. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just five seconds, while top speed is rated at 174 mph (280 kph).
What’s your take on this madness?
