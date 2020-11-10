2023 Nissan 400Z Rendered With Hellcat V8 Engine Swap, Huge Drag Radials

Scheduled to enter production in the second half of 2022 for 2023, the 400Z is one of the most anticipated sports cars of the decade. By then, pixel artists like Abimelec Arellano will have tuned the newcomer in outlandish ways to set the stage for the aftermarket. Don’t, however, think for a moment that a Hellcat V8 swap is possible.
The 6.2-liter leviathan is too tall for the engine compartment, which is why Arellano raised the hood. A removable carbon-fiber panel covers or exhibits the supercharger. Back in the real world, the Hellcat happens to be too wide and too long for an engine bay designed for a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6.
While on the subject of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the Hellcat Redeye is now available as a crate engine for the princely price of $21,807. In this specification, the 6.2-liter motor is rated at 807 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque. By comparison, the six-cylinder engine that Nissan is going to use in the 400Z is currently rated at 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet.
The Japanese automaker has also made a case for a good ol’ manual transmission, demonstrated by none other than chief executive officer Makoto Uchida in a recent promo video. The stick shift is meant to be a slap in Toyota’s face because the GR Supra with six cylinders of BMW origin cannot be had with a row-your-own gearbox. Unfortunately for sports car enthusiasts, Nissan couldn’t make a case for the two-door coupe in Europe due to CO2 regulations and dwindling sales in this segment.
Turning our attention back to the rendering, you’ll further notice wider fenders and two wheel designs. Arellano decided on Toyo Proxes R888R drag radials up front and even wider rubber for the rear axle without any information on the sidewall. A pretty nice touch comes in the guise of Weld Racing beadlock wheels at the rear, the kind of setup that you would expect from a strip-slaying car instead of a corner carver like the 400Z.
