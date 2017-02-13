Wald Black Bison Rolls-Royce Dawn Is a Crazy Tuned Luxury Convertible

This one dates back to the Tokyo Auto Salon, so it's almost a month old. But in that time, Wald International had time to strip off the Forgiato wheels and install a more subtle black set, perfect for this photo shooting.







At the front, the grille is in no mood to make contact with the factory grille and is accompanied by L-shaped accents with strips of LEDs hidden in them. The very bottom is defined by what look like mini F1 front wings with the vertical struts cut off, a design that's fast becoming the standard Wald aero.



The side skirts are accentuated with grooves that don't tie in with the rest of the conception. Meanwhile, the rear fascia adds a middle diffuser and new exhaust that is shared with the Wraith. For now, they are ignoring the boot lid spoiler, but that's likely to change when the next project is put together.



As we've mentioned in the beginning, a new set of wheels has been fitted, the Duchatlet D41C, which is Wald's own two-tone design. However, during the Tokyo Auto Show, the car had a different set fitted over at the Office-K shop. They're called the Troppo-ECL from Forgiato, and you can check them out at the end of the photo gallery below.



The Dawn was already a bold car, But considering the Rolls-Royce brand is gearing up for the The topless sister of the Wraith is a sexy creature of opulence. From Miami to Tokyo, billionaire playboys choose it to show off their wealth. However, nobody has a Dawn that looks like this one.

