autoevolution

Wald Black Bison Rolls-Royce Dawn Is a Crazy Tuned Luxury Convertible

 
13 Feb 2017, 20:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This one dates back to the Tokyo Auto Salon, so it's almost a month old. But in that time, Wald International had time to strip off the Forgiato wheels and install a more subtle black set, perfect for this photo shooting.
The topless sister of the Wraith is a sexy creature of opulence. From Miami to Tokyo, billionaire playboys choose it to show off their wealth. However, nobody has a Dawn that looks like this one.

Wald International crafted a totally different body kit for the Dawn, one that is unnecessarily aggressive. The bottom end of the car is made to look edgy and intense, like the plinth of a statue that holds it up effortlessly.

At the front, the grille is in no mood to make contact with the factory grille and is accompanied by L-shaped accents with strips of LEDs hidden in them. The very bottom is defined by what look like mini F1 front wings with the vertical struts cut off, a design that's fast becoming the standard Wald aero.

The side skirts are accentuated with grooves that don't tie in with the rest of the conception. Meanwhile, the rear fascia adds a middle diffuser and new exhaust that is shared with the Wraith. For now, they are ignoring the boot lid spoiler, but that's likely to change when the next project is put together.

As we've mentioned in the beginning, a new set of wheels has been fitted, the Duchatlet D41C, which is Wald's own two-tone design. However, during the Tokyo Auto Show, the car had a different set fitted over at the Office-K shop. They're called the Troppo-ECL from Forgiato, and you can check them out at the end of the photo gallery below.

The Dawn was already a bold car, But considering the Rolls-Royce brand is gearing up for the Cullinan, so must the auto industry. Could we start seeing trail kits and tow cables studded with diamonds?
Forgiato Wheels Black Bison Wald International rolls-royce tuning Rolls-Royce Dawn
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our ROLLS-ROYCE Testdrives:

ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost Series II 86
ROLLS-ROYCE Wraith87
ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost 94