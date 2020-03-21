1 Novitec McLaren 720S Spider Is All About the Exposed Carbon Fiber, More Power

More on this:

Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan by Novitec Rides on 24-Inch Vossen Wheels

Ruined? Not even close. We think Novitec's tuning project is perfect for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan owners wanting an obvious but class widebody transformation. 36 photos



Novitec is a powerhouse in the exotic car customization industry. Their most iconic brand is



Project "Overdose" brings an impressive widebody kit to the table, which adds 120mm of width over the rear axle and 100mm at the front. Also, the lowering model can bring the Cullinan a massive 40mm closer to the ground.



All this creates the perfect home for a new set of wheels. Novitec collaborated with Vossen on this one, and the American wheel shop was only too happy to provide the Bavarians with a set of 24-inch alloys. This is a unique split-spoke design that still feels like it belongs on a Rolls-Royce yet is also very sporty.



Something tells us those wheels alone cost as much as a Honda Civic. Although it's been impossible to find out what the package costs, the equally impressive



Getting back to Novitec's work, this also brings substantial power gains, as the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 got its output increased from 570 hp to 685 hp. That's German horsepower, not the British kind. This is enough to take the 2.7-ton SUV from 0 to 62mph (100km/h) in only 4.9 seconds. Top speed still has to be restricted to 155 mph (250 km/h), and that all makes this sound like a Golf R rival. We'd like a drag race, if somebody can make it happen.



In any case, the normally restrained Rolls-Royce engine sound can be replaced with the help of a power-optimized exhaust system with active butterfly valves.



The company offers a full package - stance, widening body kit, wheels, power upgrade, good exhaust, and other refinements. All you have to do is own a Cullinan and let them go wild with it.Novitec is a powerhouse in the exotic car customization industry. Their most iconic brand is Novitec Rosso , obviously specializing in Ferraris. But their Lamborghini and McLaren shops are equally amazing. "Spofec" is the division that works exclusively with Rolls-Royce models, and this is their first Cullinan.Project "Overdose" brings an impressive widebody kit to the table, which adds 120mm of width over the rear axle and 100mm at the front. Also, the lowering model can bring the Cullinan a massive 40mm closer to the ground.All this creates the perfect home for a new set of wheels. Novitec collaborated with Vossen on this one, and the American wheel shop was only too happy to provide the Bavarians with a set of 24-inch alloys. This is a unique split-spoke design that still feels like it belongs on a Rolls-Royce yet is also very sporty.Something tells us those wheels alone cost as much as a Honda Civic. Although it's been impossible to find out what the package costs, the equally impressive Cullinan from Mansory retails for almost €600,000.Getting back to Novitec's work, this also brings substantial power gains, as the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 got its output increased from 570 hp to 685 hp. That's German horsepower, not the British kind. This is enough to take the 2.7-tonfrom 0 to 62mph (100km/h) in only 4.9 seconds. Top speed still has to be restricted to 155 mph (250 km/h), and that all makes this sound like a Golf R rival. We'd like a drag race, if somebody can make it happen.In any case, the normally restrained Rolls-Royce engine sound can be replaced with the help of a power-optimized exhaust system with active butterfly valves.