Ferrari 812 Superfast Receives the Novitec Treatment

As if the 812 Superfast wasn’t special enough from the get-go, Novitec Rosso decided to add visual flavor to the high-performance grand tourer. These will have to do for the time being, with Novitec specialists currently working on “performance upgrades for the 6.5-liter V12” that outputs 800 PS (789 horsepower) and 530 pound-feet (718 Nm) of torque. 11 photos



Because the belly of the beast is that much lower to the asphalt, Novitec Rosso didn’t forget to add a nose lift to the 812 Superfast. At the touch of a button, the front end lifts up by 40 millimeters, saving the driver from the embarrassment of scraping the front bumper’s lip.



A super-sport



It’s somewhat curious the Inconel superalloy exhaust doesn’t help the engine deliver more ponies, but hey, an ECU re-flash is more effective on a car with so much performance from the start. Without any modifications, the 812 Superfast accelerates to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, topping at 340 km/h (211 mph) without breaking a sweat.



Turning our attention back to the tuner’s delight, the two-door coupe loses even more weight thanks to a carbon-fiber package that Novitec Rosso developed in the wind tunnel. The pack includes the air outlets on the hood, side mirror caps, front and rear lip spoilers, and all of these pieces are available in either matte or gloss finishes.



The Stetten-based tuning company is much obliged to add to the bill if you’re willing to change the cabin in whichever way you fancy. Be it Alcantara or leather upholstery, carbon fiber or stainless steel, the



