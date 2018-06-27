autoevolution
 

Novitec Adds More Carbon Fiber To the Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Somewhere in Germany, there’s a tuner called Novitec specialized in exotica such as Rolls-Royce and electric vehicles from Tesla. For Lamborghini owners, the Torado brand is much obliged to cater to their needs. On this occasion, the Stetten-based company worked its magic on the most extreme Huracan version of them all.
“How much ponies does that lovely V10 have to offer?” The same 640 horsepower as ever before, though Novitec won’t leave the 5.2-liter engine in bone-stock guise for too long. Engine tuning is currently under development, and in the meantime, the high-performance sports exhaust system available in Inconel will have to suffice.

On the handling front, 20- and 21-inch NL3 center-lock wheels work together with sports springs that lower the ride height by 35 millimeters. The wheels up front are wrapped in 245/30 ZR 20 Pirelli tires whereas the rear boasts 325/25 ZR 21 rubber.

The biggest change the Torado divison can bring to the Huracan Performante, however, comes in the guise of Forged Composites. That’s the same type of carbor fiber that Lamborghini uses, and Novitec claims it developed the parts in the wind tunnel. The new parts blend in with Lamborghini’s carbon fiber, and according to the company, the add-ons “reduce front-axle lift at high speeds.”

In no particular order, the components in question are the trunk lid (including the air ducts), front spoiler lip and strut, side panels, side mirror covers, rear wing attachments, roof-mounted air scoops, upper and lower parts of the aerodynamic diffuser, as well as front fender-mounted attachments. When painted in orange such as the pictured vehicle, the paintwork contrasts like a charm with these parts.

Last, but certainly not least, “Novitec also fulfills the most individual customer requests in the cockpit.” The tuner refers to “sublime interiors” with “the finest leather and Alcantara in any desired color, finished with consummate workmanship in every detail.”
