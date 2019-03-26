2017 Nissan Altima Is America’s Most Stolen New Car

Novitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen Wheels

Every car company has an entry-level model, affordable yet appealing. For about a decade, Ferrari's was called California. 13 photos



One German tuning group managed to infuse some exclusivity and racing spirit back into the car for the few owners willing to go custom. Obviously, we're talking about



First, let's look at the body kit, which occupies roughly the same space as the one from the factory, yet somehow looks more aggressive. It must have something to do with its carbon fiber construction.



There's a chin spoiler at the front, followed by side skirts and a rear diffuser. Some of the smaller pieces are easy to miss, such as the carbon hood vents. You can also have naked carbon mirror caps.



The performance upgrades come in three plug-and-play stages. First, the 600 HP 3.9-liter V8 is boosted to 668 HP and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). After that, you can choose to have the high-performance exhaust system, available with or without butterfly valves. Finally, when the full potential is unlocked, this Ferrari is capable of 684 HP 870 Nm (642 lb-ft) of torque.



Further refinements have been made in the chassis department. The Portofino's handling is amplified using a lowering module that brings the car 35mm closer to the ground. Optionally, a 40mm nose lift can be fitted if speed bumps become an issue.



The wheels are bespoke to this particular car. Novitec collaborated with Vosen, who crafted a set of MF8 alloys specifically for the demands of this car. The 10-spoke design is said to help with airflow and probably shaves a few unwanted kilograms.



