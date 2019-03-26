autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Novitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen Wheels

26 Mar 2019, 21:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Every car company has an entry-level model, affordable yet appealing. For about a decade, Ferrari's was called California.
13 photos
Novitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen WheelsNovitec Ferrari Portofino Makes 684 HP, Has Vossen Wheels
Initially, the Maserati-derived convertible wasn't well received, but things changed in 2014 when the California T brought a fantastic twin-turbocharger V8 with substantial performance increases. Portofino is the next chapter. Launched in late 2017, it's already become a common sight around Monaco.

One German tuning group managed to infuse some exclusivity and racing spirit back into the car for the few owners willing to go custom. Obviously, we're talking about Novitec and their Ferrari-specific Rosso division.

First, let's look at the body kit, which occupies roughly the same space as the one from the factory, yet somehow looks more aggressive. It must have something to do with its carbon fiber construction.

There's a chin spoiler at the front, followed by side skirts and a rear diffuser. Some of the smaller pieces are easy to miss, such as the carbon hood vents. You can also have naked carbon mirror caps.

The performance upgrades come in three plug-and-play stages. First, the 600 HP 3.9-liter V8 is boosted to 668 HP and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). After that, you can choose to have the high-performance exhaust system, available with or without butterfly valves. Finally, when the full potential is unlocked, this Ferrari is capable of 684 HP 870 Nm (642 lb-ft) of torque.

Further refinements have been made in the chassis department. The Portofino's handling is amplified using a lowering module that brings the car 35mm closer to the ground. Optionally, a 40mm nose lift can be fitted if speed bumps become an issue.

The wheels are bespoke to this particular car. Novitec collaborated with Vosen, who crafted a set of MF8 alloys specifically for the demands of this car. The 10-spoke design is said to help with airflow and probably shaves a few unwanted kilograms.

Novitec ferrari portofino Ferrari Vossen Wheels
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 