Novitec Tridente Cranks the Maserati Ghibli S Up to 494 Horsepower

In keeping with the mid-cycle refresh of the Ghibli, Novitec is much obliged to work its magic on the visuals as well. Aero-optimized bits and pieces, carbon-fiber accents, 22-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 255/30 and 315/25 Pirelli P Zero performance tires, that sort of stuff. Sportier springs is an upgrade designed with driving-centric owners in mind, translating to sharper handling for the Ghibli S Q4.

For the more extravagant among us, Novitec's people can re-upholster the interior in Alcantara, adding wood trim, carbon fiber, just about everything you can imagine. Last, but certainly not least, the Ghibli Diesel with the Active Sound System module promises to lend the sports sedan "an even more thrilling engine sound."

The secret to this ramp-up in metric ponies is the N-Tronic system, a processor-controlled device that connects to the ECU by means of a plug & play wiring harness. Compatible with both the rear- and all-wheel-drive versions of the range-topping Ghibli S, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine also benefits from an additional 80 Nm (59 pound-feet) of torque, bringing the total to 660 Nm (487 pound-feet).

Novitec claims the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is enough for a maximum velocity of 296 km/h (184 mph), representing an increase of 10 km/h over the bone-stock car. As for acceleration, sprinting to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 0.3 fewer seconds (4.4 seconds). But that's not all the German company has to offer to Ghibli customers.

The base Ghibli with the gasoline engine can be upgraded from 350 PS and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) to 412 PS and 590 (435 pound-feet) with the help of N-Tronic. And for customers of the diesel-fueled Ghibli, the Italian sedan can be lifted to 322 ponies and 680 Nm (502 pound-feet), cutting the sprint time down to 5.6 seconds.