Maserati Bets on Electrified Power for D-SUV and Alfieri Sports Car

At the Capital Markets Day 2018 today, Maserati reaffirmed its position within Fiat Chrysler with an ambitious five-year plan. Six new launches, eight PHEVs, and four EVs are in the pipeline, along with Level 3 autonomous driving technology.
The GranTurismo and GranCabrio will bite the dust by the end of the decade, along with the glorious-sounding F136 V8 engine. For the Alfieri, Maserati has not one, not two, but three powertrains options to offer.
Excluding the hybrid that serves as the base setup, the two-door sports car will be available as a plug-in hybrid and with an all-electric drivetrain. Active torque vectoring and a top speed of more than 300 km/h for the PHEV doesn’t sound bad at all, right? Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h, meanwhile, is quoted at around two seconds.
Under the Maserati Blue brand, the all-electric powertrain with a three-motor layout will be shared by the Alfieri (coupe and cabrio), Quattroporte full-size sedan, and Levante. The Ghibli is missing from the list because… well, reasons. As it’s often the case with Fiat Chrysler, the company didn’t go into the finest of details at the conference in Balocco, leading us to believe the Ghibli will be facelifted once again.
As for the Porsche Macan-sized D-SUV that’ll slot below the mid-size Levante in the range, Maserati will offer it with a plug-in hybrid option. The reason BEV wasn’t possible for this application is the platform, which comes from none other than the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Given this information, the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 510 ponies in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio would suit the D-SUV very well.
The Levante represents more than 53 percent of Maserati sales on a global level, proving to be extremely lucrative for the House of the Trident from a financial standpoint. To this effect, does it come as a surprise Maserati has bigger expectations for the D-SUV? On an ending note, the automaker is expecting sales to balloon to 100,000 vehicles per year by 2022, more than double the volume posted in 2017 (46,239 vehicles).
