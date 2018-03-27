autoevolution
2019 Maserati Levante GTS Teased, V8-powered Model Heading To 2018 NYIAS

Care to guess how the House of the Trident teases the Levante GTS? “A new storm is coming” and “will take the New York Auto by storm” is how. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the Levante will get the twin-turbo V8 from the Quattroporte GTS!
“How do you know it’s the GTS and not the plug-in hybrid we’ve been hearing about for quite some time now?” The clue that gives away the nature of this luxurious SUV is the carbon fiber surrounds of the air intakes, and that's that.

Spied benchmarking against the BMW X5 M, the Levante GTS is expected to pack 530 PS (523 horsepower) and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) of torque. With overboost, the 3.8-liter V8 in the Quattroporte GTS cranks 710 Nm (524 lb-ft).

Codenamed F154 and related to the 3.9-liter V8s in the Ferrari California T, Portofino, 488, and GTC4 Lusso T, the twin-turbocharged powerplant is just what the Levante needed. It’s a little curious why Maserati took so much time to develop the GTS bearing in mind the mid-size SUV went official in 2016.

There’s hearsay according to which the Levante GTS could get 550 PS (542 hp), with the Levante Trofeo getting in the ballpark of 600 PS (592 hp). Nothing is official, though, so take these rumors with a grain of salt. With so much suck-squeeze-bang-blow available at the tap of the loud pedal, there’s no mistaking the brakes and suspension are also focused on performance.

In addition to the X5 M, the Levante GTS (and Levante Trofeo if it will ever happen) will try to lure customers away from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. What this means in terms of pricing is roughly $120,000, which is not bad for a luxed-up crossover of this size powered by a Ferrari-developed V8.

If our guesstimate proves right, the GTS will be a lot more expensive than the S ($86,100). On the other hand, the Quattroporte GTS is more expensive ($137,970), as are the GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible.
