Rolls-Royce doesn't call the Cullinan an SUV, but an "all-terrain, high-bodied car." It is an SUV, though, one which many say is the ugliest made in a long time. 10 photos



You'll probably need a Swiss mogul to afford this SUV , because we found a couple for sale at almost €600,000, which is almost twice what a stock Cullinan costs.



Extensive modifications have been made to the vehicle, ones which make it appear more beady and sporty. For example, the front bumper is completely new, adding sharp creases and carbon fiber winglets. Mansory has seen fit to extend the polished grille treatment to the lower intake and flared out the fenders by quite a bit.



Down the sides, we spot new side skirts, an extra set of vents on the front wings and the obvious wheel upgrade. Those are 24 inches, in case you're wondering. Only thanks to the larger pieces at the back, such as the trunk wing and skirt, are we able to see that forged carbon fiber has been used here. Since the Cullinan is weak in this department, it's easy to spot the new sports exhaust system. It might cut against the grain of what Rolls-Royce stands for, but at least the potent engine doesn't go to waste.



Of course, other such high-riders were met with criticism, especially the Bentayga. But there's something about the front-end design that doesn't age that well. Unlike Bentley, who made several versions of its big boy, Rolls-Royce is in no hurry to fix anything. But fortunately, many customers are rich enough to afford a complete transformation.The Mansory body kit actually came out way earlier, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, if we remember correctly. However, we found an even more amazing configuration and the coolest luxury car showroom on the net right now, Hollmann International.

