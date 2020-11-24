“Neon Nights” Rolls-Royce Black Badge Trio Looks Ready for a Disco Session

The recently-unveiled Rolls-Royce Ghost is, without a doubt, the brand's most important model introduction for the year. But fret not, Rolls-Royce isn’t out of novelties just yet, especially if you’re looking for something that's a little more conspicuous.
There’s a very slim chance to pass by unnoticed in Rolls-Royce's brand new “Neon Nights” limited edition series for the Black Badge versions of the Dawn, Wraith and Cullinan. And don’t let the “Black Badge” moniker fool you because the luxury automaker didn’t restrict the color choices to darker hues from the get-go.
Of course, Rolls-Royce has always revolved around unique creations and the carmaker immediately noticed the high popularity among customers of its “Pastel” collection from last year. The newly introduced Neon Nights comes as a vibrant trilogy of additional color choices, this time around inspired by the exotic world of our planet's plants and animals.
“The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan - the darker and edgier ‘enfants terribles’ of the Rolls-Royce family. Taking cues from the natural world, including an Australian green tree frog, a Hawaiian tree flower and an exotic butterfly, these limited hues show Black Badge bolder in color, appealing to patrons around the world who really do dare to be different,” explains Sami Coultas, Bespoke Designer Color & Trim, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
The super-solid Neon Nights paints were initially created for affluent Rolls-Royce “patrons” residing in the United States, but the company decided the entire world should be given the chance to own an example. As a result, the series will ultimately be comprised of just four cars per color.
Lime Rock Green, a paintjob inspired by the Australian green tree frog, has been reserved for the Wraith Black Badge. Inside, Lime Rock Green stitching and piping is being contrasted by Scivaro Grey leather, just to make sure it’s not entirely tiresome for the eyes.
Eagle Rock Red, which adorns the Dawn Black Badge, comes from the flowers of “Lhi‘a lehua,” an evergreen tree from Hawaii. The cockpit is again cooled down by the less-striking combination of Selby Grey leather and Koi Red accents.
Last but not least, the Cullinan SUV was dressed up in Mirabeau Blue, with the finish inspired by a Central and South American exotic butterfly species – the “Rhetus periander.” The cockpit, on the other hand, was adorned in Arctic White leather and Lime Rock Green details.
