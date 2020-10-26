Cardi B Shows Off Her New Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan That She Still Can’t Drive

Why the Petersen Automotive Museum Is "2020 Museum of the Year"

View this post on Instagram Sassy lil bitch A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Oct 24, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT At just 28, Cardi has a net worth of an estimated $24 million and the kind of pull to enjoy the finest things in life because companies and designers are in a rush to send stuff over, yearning for the association and the publicity it brings. Of those things, there is one she prefers to pay for herself or, in this particular case, have it offered as a present: luxury, custom (if possible) cars.The latest addition to her fleet is a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan , which she got as a gift from her husband Offset, who is also a successful rapper, though arguably not as successful as she is right now. Offset had the car delivered outside the Las Vegas club were Cardi was hosting the party earlier this month, so everyone in attendance and the world at large got the chance to see it.Some days later, he revealed on his social media that the child car seat alone, which was seen in the back and had the name Kulture etched on the headrest, set him back $8,000. The price of a standard Cullinan starts at $330,000, but he wouldn’t say how much he paid for whatever customization options he added to Cardi’s.Over the weekend, Cardi put the Cullinan to good use, though not in the sense a regular Joe or Jane would. Like she does with most her cars (and she’s very honest about this), she turned it into a prop for a couple of Instagram selfies.The hilarious part is that, apparently, Cardi still can’t drive . Videos posted later to social media seem to confirm that, showing the rapper in the backseat doing lives, while someone else is ferrying her around Beverly Hills.When you’re Cardi B, a gorgeous car with a price tag of nearly half a million dollars (*rough guesstimate) isn’t too much for a selfie prop.