Goodwood SpeedWeek Ready to Start, But Without a New Record Attempt from VW ID.R

5 1959 Mulliner Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud Has Gorgeous Looks and Broadway Credits

3 Cardi B Gets Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan from Offset on Her Birthday

2 The Rolls-Royce Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy Is “Light Pollution,” Illegal

1 These Rolls-Royce Concepts Were Dreamt by Young Minds, Can Fly or Tread Water

More on this:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Playing in the Desert Looks Like the Luxury SUV's Day Off

There are lots of records in this world that carmakers strive to break: speed records, acceleration records, lap records, towing records - you name it. 35 photos SUV .



To say the Cullinan was created for such a thing is a gross exaggeration, but



Anyone who's ever been in a Rolls-Royce knows the "Magic Carpet" description of their ride is very accurate as any vehicle with the



We had no doubt the



Performance? You don't ask a Rolls-Royce for its performance figures just like you don't ask a gentleman about his bank account balance. It doesn't need to brag because that's not what its appeal is all about. However, even without mentioning it, you know it's more than decent.



The Cullinan was launched under the "Effortless, Everywhere" tagline, and this clip shows the luxury SUV lives up to that claim. Sure, taming the desert isn't the be-all and end-all of off-roading, but it definitely makes for a much more spectacular clip than, say, going up a muddy hill. Rolling around in the desert is majestic; rolling in the mud is for pigs.



However, we doubt everyone's ever thought about a record for the most comfortable experience while throwing sand rooster tails in the air while out in the desert. If they had, however, they should have known it would end up on Rolls-Royce's fireplace mantle the second the BMW-owned company announced the CullinanTo say the Cullinan was created for such a thing is a gross exaggeration, but Rolls-Royce was well aware most of its customers would be living in relative proximity to a desert, so the thought must have crossed the engineers' minds. Indeed, the luxury SUV proves to be more than capable of the task, and you could say the aristocrat seems to have enjoyed its little escapade from the daily uptight routine.Anyone who's ever been in a Rolls-Royce knows the "Magic Carpet" description of their ride is very accurate as any vehicle with the Spirit of Ecstasy on top of the hood feels like it's gliding along on an air mattress. Which, if you think about it, it kind of is.We had no doubt the Cullinan would be able to blaze through the sand of the Arabian desert, helped by its all-wheel-drive system and the 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine leisurely developing 570 hp and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). An eight-speed automatic gearbox takes care of transmitting that power to the four wheels.Performance? You don't ask a Rolls-Royce for its performance figures just like you don't ask a gentleman about his bank account balance. It doesn't need to brag because that's not what its appeal is all about. However, even without mentioning it, you know it's more than decent.The Cullinan was launched under the "Effortless, Everywhere" tagline, and this clip shows the luxury SUV lives up to that claim. Sure, taming the desert isn't the be-all and end-all of off-roading, but it definitely makes for a much more spectacular clip than, say, going up a muddy hill. Rolling around in the desert is majestic; rolling in the mud is for pigs.

load press release