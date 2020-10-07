Rolls-Royce Ghost Wagon Shows Balanced Design

At first, the idea portrayed in this rendering, namely a wagon incarnation of the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost, might seem odd. Then again, there are multiple aspects to consider when judging such a design. So, let's zoom in on a few of them, shall we?
For starters, we're dealing with the work of digital artist Rain Prisk. And, in his added-practicality vision, the pixel master seems to have considered the production aspects of such an automobile.
As such, the newfound real estate balances the styling cues required by the Spirit of Ecstasy with enough extra cargo room to justify the transformation.
However, the changes go beyond the new body style: as you'll notice by zooming in on the front fascia of the Goodwood machine, this has been slightly restyled (speaking of the complete transformation, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post at the bottom of the story).
For the new Ghost, Rolls-Royce has chosen to give most front end styling cues a slight twist, with this being done in the pursuit of a post-opulence attitude. Nevertheless, it's no secret that certain aficionados, yours truly included, would prefer other ways of achieving the said purpose, since the current approach may display a British attitude that's perhaps not as strong at it could be.
Well, Prisk's take on the front end of the vehicle appears to bring a more dynamic take. And while this may or may not meet the expectations of the traditional RR clientele, it appears to help disguise the heftier nature of the digital proposal sitting before us.
And the sheer existence of the Cullinan SUV means there's no point in depriving this Ghost Estate of its chance to shine simply because it defines tradition. Or because it comes with more than two doors, since coach-built Rolls-Royce models seems to be appreciated nowadays.
