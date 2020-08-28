Rolls-Royce Wraith Abandons Coupe Form, Turns Into Silver Spectre Shooting Brake

What happens when a 52-year old Belgian coachbuilding firm joins forces with a multidisciplinary automotive design studio at the bidding of an affluent Rolls-Royce “patron”?! Well, you could say many things, but chances are you would not consider entertaining the idea of a Wraith coupe turned into a Shooting Brake...
Still, this is exactly what happened when Carat Duchatelet and Niels van Roij Design created the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake. Come to think about it, the body type is only logical for the rich British heritage of the Spirit of Ecstasy – the Shooting Brake was invented in England back when horse-drawn wagons were used by noble shooting parties to handle their equipment and game.
The automotive industry fell in love with the concept early on in the 1920s Great Britain and has remained a staple of coachbuilding projects more than anything else, even though automakers have also attempted to offer their own interpretations from time to time. Which is why it was only fitting that Rolls’ Wraith would be converted into a Shooting Brake by two experienced parties in the exquisite art of coachbuilding.
The design of Silver Specter Shooting Brake has been commissioned by a wealthy owner of the Rolls-Royce Wraith, but it turns out the example will not remain unique. Instead, Carat Duchatelet has officially revealed its intention to produce a total of seven units with worldwide availability, each handcrafted and each personalized according to the wishes of its respective owner.
More so, while the conversion looks to have made use of ample modifications to the Wraith coupe body the builder has emphasized that it will need months, not years for each example to be finished. That’s a big achievement on its own, considering the level of detailing present on the first finished vehicle. Sure, some may not approve of the overall design, but you can still respect the master craftsmen for their handy work.
We especially appreciate the exquisite interior detailing, from the interesting upholstery design to the elegant functionality of the boot – which is for once the actual focus when it comes to such vehicles. This is, overall, a way better conversion than RM Sotheby’s quirky listing of a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Station Wagon...
The automotive industry fell in love with the concept early on in the 1920s Great Britain and has remained a staple of coachbuilding projects more than anything else, even though automakers have also attempted to offer their own interpretations from time to time. Which is why it was only fitting that Rolls’ Wraith would be converted into a Shooting Brake by two experienced parties in the exquisite art of coachbuilding.
The design of Silver Specter Shooting Brake has been commissioned by a wealthy owner of the Rolls-Royce Wraith, but it turns out the example will not remain unique. Instead, Carat Duchatelet has officially revealed its intention to produce a total of seven units with worldwide availability, each handcrafted and each personalized according to the wishes of its respective owner.
More so, while the conversion looks to have made use of ample modifications to the Wraith coupe body the builder has emphasized that it will need months, not years for each example to be finished. That’s a big achievement on its own, considering the level of detailing present on the first finished vehicle. Sure, some may not approve of the overall design, but you can still respect the master craftsmen for their handy work.
We especially appreciate the exquisite interior detailing, from the interesting upholstery design to the elegant functionality of the boot – which is for once the actual focus when it comes to such vehicles. This is, overall, a way better conversion than RM Sotheby’s quirky listing of a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Station Wagon...