Porsche’s Knife Is No 911, but Still as Sharp

Like many other luxury carmakers, Porsche puts its name to a lot of things. Unlike other brands, though, the stuff that comes out of Porsche Design almost always stands out for excellent quality and superb craftsmanship. 5 photos



Let Porsche handle your slicing and dicing, and you’d be surprised at how well it handles. Wörther started working with Porsche way back in 2001 (the chef passed away in 2010 after a very long illness) and they developed the Chroma series of knives, using this type of stainless steel.



During his long and very successful career, Wörther developed quite a reputation for his handling of very delicate vegetables. Pairing with Porsche Design for this universal knife seems like the natural choice.



Measuring 15.2 cm (6 inches), the



Being universal, it’s suited for a variety of tasks and grip sizes, so it’s a good deal at $130. Type 301 stainless steel is best paired with wooden or plastic boards, and should be hand-washed and dried after each use.



More often than not, we see unrelated merchandise being put out to capitalize on a brand's image and reputation. That said, if you still needed some sort of proof that Porsche can do other stuff besides beautiful, impressive cars, this is probably it: the so-called "ultimate knife." Not a 911 by any means, but just as sharp as one.

