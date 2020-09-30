New 2021 Lexus IS Priced From $39,900

Valtoron Used Sand Casting Techniques to Sculpt This Unique BMW R100RS

The smallest sedan from Lexus has been redesigned for 2021 , and even though it looks different from the preceding model, the underpinnings are pretty much the same as ever. Still, there is a lot to like about the rear-wheel-drive luxury car. 29 photos



Confusingly enough, the IS 300 AWD levels up to a 3.5-liter V6 and a six-speed automatic. Opting for the IS 350 F Sport unlocks more power from the free-breathing engine, and the number of gears in the transmission differs depending on the driven wheels. The top-of-the-line version kicks off at $44,900 excluding freight, which is pretty alright for 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque.



The options list, however, can easily add $5,000 to the sticker price of the compact executive sedan from Japan. The Dynamic Handling Package for the F Sport costs up to $4,200 for the all-wheel-drive option, the Navigation Package is $1,670, and triple-beam LED headlights will set you back $1,250. Even driver-assist features like Intuitive Parking with Pedestrian Detection add to the tally, but then again, Lexus plays second fiddle to BMW and Mercedes-Benz in terms of optional extras.



Except for the IS 300 RWD, all other versions are cheaper than the 2020 model year. $1,340 is the difference between the old and new IS 300 RWD while the IS 350 RWD Sport is $2,475 more affordable than before. One of the reasons the base specification is more expensive comes in the guise of Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, a suite of safety features that includes Pedestrian Detection and Bicyclist Detection.



First of all, $39,900 makes it more affordable than the usual suspects from German brands. Only the Genesis G70 comes close at $36,000 excluding destination charge, but nevertheless, the Lexus badge has a wider appeal. The base version is called IS 300, features a 2.0-liter turbo, and boasts an eight-speed automatic transmission.

