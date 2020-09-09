Behold the Craziest Lexus RX, NX Body Kit Money Can Buy

Uber and GM Teaming Up to Expand EV Infrastructure

We’ll start by having a quick look at what the Lexus NX is capable of. For simplicity’s sake, we’re going to stick to a single configuration; the NX 300h Luxury AWD . It is brought to life by a 2.5-liter inline-four powerplant, with some assistance from a hybrid motor. At 5,700 rpm, the engine is capable of generating up to 194 hp, along with 152 pound-feet (206 Nm) of torque output at 4,400 revs.



CVT , for the layman). Up front, the entire structure is supported by a MacPherson strut setup, accompanied by a double wishbone suspension on the opposite end. The NX 300h crawls on a set of 18-inch aluminum wheels, hugged by P225/60HR18 tires on both ends. Each and every one of the wheels wears disc brakes, measuring 297 mm (11.7 inches) at the front and 284 mm (11.2 inches) at the rear.



SCL Global’s body kit for the NX was nicknamed Kotaro. The very first thing you will notice is that genuinely surreal grille; a collection of diagonal lines that tends to lead your eyes towards its center. Besides this outlandish entity, the Russian firm also created a sexy custom hood with a couple of openings near the windshield, as well as a new splitter and enlarged fender flares that make Lexus’ SUV look like it’s been hitting the gym lately.



At the back, you’ll find a roof spoiler and stylish trimmings around the taillights. The rear bumper was tweaked, allowing for a stealthy aftermarket exhaust system to make its way through a central opening.



On the other hand, the 2020 RX 450h AWD is put in motion by a hybrid 3.5-liter V6 mill that transmits its force to all four wheels though a CVT gearbox. This bad boy will produce up to 308 ponies at 6,000 rpm, joined by 247 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm.







The SCL crew refers to this package as Goemon. We see the same grille pattern from the Kotaro making an appearance this time around too. However, it is now flanked by a pair of generously-sized air inlets that aren’t featured on the NX module. Additionally, its hood is a little sharper and the splitter’s configuration appears to be slightly more complex.



Lastly, the rear end was honored with a similar spoiler layout, but prides itself with a tougher bumper setup. In comparison to its sibling’s design, the manufacturer decided to leave RX’s taillights untouched.



While I may not be a huge fan of SCL Global’s approach, I’ll have to say that I find that bizarre grille a lot more attractive than, say, the grotesque spindle nonsense that plagues Lexus’ 2021 RX model.



