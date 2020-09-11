Just 60 Americans Can Have the 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition and a Watch

While Lexus envisioned the RC (Radical Coupe) as something just as exotic as the IS C coupe-convertible predecessor, the model only reaches its true potential when elevated to high-performance RC F level. And North American enthusiasts of the Japanese automotive culture can now celebrate their passion in an exclusive way, with the arrival of the 2021 RC F Fuji Speedway Edition.
The high-performance RC F model is almost ready for the 2021 model year (we are still waiting on pricing and exact availability details, though) and Lexus is gifting future owners with a collectible limited series, the 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition.
Anyone with a little knowledge of the Japanese world of motoring has at least heard about the namesake racing track located at the foothills of the legendary Mount Fuji. It was created some 57 years ago, became famous around the world during the 1980s thanks to the FIA World Sportscar Championship, is owned since 2000 by Toyota and hosted a Formula One Grand Prix in 2007 in lieu of the regular Suzuka Circuit venue.
The circuit with a FIA Grade 1 license is also well-known for sporting one of the longest straights, at 1.475 km (0.917 mi). For Lexus its significance is related to the creation of its high-performance F division – the letter stands for both “flagship” and the Fuji Speedway, their main testing location.
As such, no wonder the company decided to further enhance the connection with a 60-unit limited series for the 2021 model year of the RC F. According to the automaker, the Fuji Speedway Edition will arrive with performance enhancements that include a weight reduction, Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, a titanium sports exhaust, as well as an aerodynamic carbon fiber exterior kit.
Just to make sure the new series will stand out among the RC F crowd, Lexus is equipping the limited edition with just two colors - Cloudburst Gray and Arctic Blast Satin, while each owner is also getting a limited production MSTR watch.
The Arctic hue is a new arrival, uniquely created to feature a semi-matte white finish. The interior is also home to a few bespoke touches, namely leather-covered seats in Circuit Red with Alcantara touches and Red Carbon Fiber trimming for the rest of the cabin.
There are no changes to the powertrain, shared with the stock 2021 RC F – the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 packs 472 hp and 395 pound-feet (536 Nm) of torque. Still, this is more than enough for the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition to power through the 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in an estimated 3.96 seconds.
On the other hand, there are a few novelties for the rest of the 2021 RC F lineup. The model comes enhanced with new standard perks: Android Auto compatibility, a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert safety system, heated electrochromic exterior mirrors, or a driver’s seat with memory function (not for the new special edition, though). In addition, the company now includes the Intuitive Parking Assist function with the optional Premium Package.
