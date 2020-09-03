Lexus LFA Drag Races Audi R8 V10 Spyder for Your Acoustic Pleasure

Most drag races are all about the finish. Sure, watching the launch can be interesting too, and sometimes even the race itself can provide some thrills if there's a spectacular comeback, bust if you were to pick just one segment of the duel, it would have to be the end.
Who crosses the finish line first, that's what matters the most - how they get there bears very little importance. At the end of the day, it's the actual quarter mile time that makes it into the records not who launched better, who had the higher trap speed, or who drew the biggest cheer from the crowd.
In this case, however, the actual winner is of lesser relevance. These are two cars that have very little in common apart from the layout of their engines. They are both part of the ever-dwindling population of vehicles powered by naturally aspirated V10 engines, those things that, thanks to the FIA decisions over the last two decades, now sound better than actual Formula One cars.
The first is the Audi R8 V10, here in its Spyder form. The extra weight of the retractable roof doesn't help the German here, but just think how much the driver would have enjoyed the ride to and from the airfield where the drag race took place with the top down and the sound of the V10 in his ears. For the actual challenge, though, the roof stayed up for obvious aerodynamic purposes.
Its opponent for the day is the wonderful and so often overlooked Lexus LFA. The Japanese supercar was supposed to lift the image of Toyota's premium brand and make it more appealing to younger customers, but through a series of misfortunate events and Lexus' failure to market the car appropriately, the LFA was largely overlooked. Everyone agreed it was a great piece of machinery, and that was it.
As we've said, they're both powered by V10 engines - 5.2-liter for the Audi and a smaller 4.8-liter for the Lexus. The R8 edges the LFA on power as well, and by 60 hp no less (620 compared to 560). However, the Japanese contender is well lower on weight - so much so, in fact, that it has a vastly superior power-to-weight ratio (350 hp/ton compared to 378 hp/ton).
So, it's pretty hard to tell which way this is going to go. Hit that play button, sit back, and enjoy. But whatever you do, don't forget to turn the volume up.
