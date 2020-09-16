BikerTop Is an Umbrella for Your Bike So You Never Stop Riding

Lexus TX 350 and TX 500h 3-Row SUV Trademarked

The RX has been like a license to print money for Lexus. But while the luxury crossover received a "long" version with slightly more room, that was only a stop-gap until the real 3-row arrives.







It's worth pointing out that Lexus previously trademarked the TX way back in 2009. Also, this isn't their only crossover project. Another recent report suggested a new Toyota has recently trademarked the TX 350 and TX 500h nameplates in North America. Because the big T doesn't use those kinds of names, it's pretty obvious these are Lexus models. But what are they? Obviously, we're dealing with brand new crossovers. Lexus Enthusiast believes these are the magical three-row SUVs that dealers have been demanding for many years. This is base on a statement from Lexus USA dealer council chairman Carl Sewell III, who said this late last year:"I think every dealer would raise their hand for that product, certainly. One of the big things we’ve been working on over the last two years on council is our premium luxury utility vehicle lineup for the future. Right now, we’ve got a really strong sub-$50,000 lineup. But when we look above that, we’ve got some great product today, but what do those products look like for the future?"Lexus does have large SUVs like the GX and LX. But the TX 350 sounds like it's more about offering good value and fuel economy. This is something you can already find in the Cadillac XT6, as well as the new Kia Telluride, both of which seem to be in high demand. In addition, there's an all-new 2021 Acura MDX on its way.It's worth pointing out that Lexus previously trademarked the TX way back in 2009. Also, this isn't their only crossover project. Another recent report suggested a new NX and LX are on their way , along with the LF, which is their flagship 4x4 project. All these are probably going to be ready before the 3-row TX.