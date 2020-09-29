Lexus Spruces Up UX 250h With Black Line Special Edition

Following in the footsteps of the ES and NX, the smallest crossover in the Lexus lineup is now available as the Black Line. Only 1,000 units are available in the United States for the 2021 model year, and all of them feature Zero Halliburton travel cases designed specifically for the Japanese automaker.
Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers next spring, the Black Line is based on the UX 250h. The hybrid powertrain features AWD and an e-CVT for maximum efficiency, promising up to 39 mpg on the combined driving cycle. That translates to 6.03 liters per 100 kilometers, which is pretty efficient by all accounts.
Color-keyed overfenders, unique interior stitching, and 18-inch alloy wheels with a black finish and black lug nuts are featured, along with black for the grille surround, side mirrors, roof rails, and smoked headlamps. No fewer than three exterior colors are available in the guise of Grecian Water, Caviar, and Eminent White Pearl. As far as upholstery is concerned, the NuLuxe seats can be specified in black or birch with blue accents and seat belts for maximum visual drama.
The Black Line’s list of goodies doesn’t end here. Further still, Lexus is much obliged to offer black-and-blue key gloves, contrasting floor mats, and contrasting cargo mats. The special edition also features a kick sensor for the power rear hatch, a heated steering wheel, windshield de-icer function, wireless phone charging, Intuitive Parking Assist, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
So much equipment in such a small crossover is a sign that Lexus wants a lot of money for this posh fellow here. Unfortunately, the automaker isn’t ready to confirm how much the Black Line costs over the UX 250h Premium.
Including destination and delivery, $35,525 is the MSRP of the entry-level trim while the Premium Package adds $1,675 to the tally. Otherwise said, you’re looking at approximately $39,000 if not $40k for the Black Line version.
As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, the hybrid powertrain has 12 more horsepower to offer than the UX 200 with either front- or all-wheel drive. Ironically, the UX 250h is 0.3 seconds quicker to 60 miles per hour than the ICE-only option even though segment rivals can do a little better.
