5 $2 Million, One-Off Lexus LC 500 Is Nothing Without the Proper Gift Ribbon

3 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury Electric Car Gets Trademarked in America and Europe

More on this:

The Only Lexus LFA in Brown Stone Is for Sale, Originally Priced at $394,400

Even though Lexus never made a profit on the LFA, the front-engined supercar was definitely worth developing. A blue-chip collectible to this day, the Japanese land missile numbers only 500 examples of the breed. 36 photos



Offered for sale by



Well-maintained LFAs cost $500,000 or thereabouts these days, and part of the reason this car is so special among collectors is the engine. Codenamed 1LR-GUE, the 4.8-liter aspirated V10 is smaller than a V8 and features an exhaust system co-developed with the know-how of Yamaha’s music division.



The engine also happens to rev like there’s no tomorrow. Idle to redline takes 0.6 seconds, faster than an analog tachometer can react. This is why the LCD tachometer dominates the instrument cluster, and on full song, the ten-cylinder blunderbuss develops 552 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. The fuel cutoff is at 9,500 rpm, 1,250 revs higher than the Shelby GT350.



Produced from December 2010 to December 2012, the LFA isn’t going to come back anytime soon because Toyota is developing a



Given the amount of money that such a project needs, it comes as no surprise that Lexus will focus on other things until the time is right to think about a successor – direct or indirect – for its V10 supercar. Speaking of which, word has it the LC F twin-turbo V8 sports grand tourer #225 is unlike any LFA out there thanks to the Brown Stone exterior paint job, a one-of-one option that retailed at $3,000 for the 2012 model year. Including all of the other options, the gas-guzzler tax, and $2,400 for the destination charge, this fellow left the showroom floor with a total price of $394,400.Offered for sale by Marshall Goldman without an asking price, #225 also happens to be a low-mileage garage queen that’s been barely driven in all of these years. The odometer shows 507 miles or 816 kilometers, and both the driver the passenger footwells feature the plastic protective covers that should have removed upon delivery by the dealer. Yup, the original owner may have purchased the car knowing that it would appreciate in value.Well-maintained LFAs cost $500,000 or thereabouts these days, and part of the reason this car is so special among collectors is the engine. Codenamed 1LR-GUE, the 4.8-liter aspirated V10 is smaller than a V8 and features an exhaust system co-developed with the know-how of Yamaha’s music division.The engine also happens to rev like there’s no tomorrow. Idle to redline takes 0.6 seconds, faster than an analog tachometer can react. This is why the LCD tachometer dominates the instrument cluster, and on full song, the ten-cylinder blunderbuss develops 552 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. The fuel cutoff is at 9,500 rpm, 1,250 revs higher than the Shelby GT350.Produced from December 2010 to December 2012, the LFA isn’t going to come back anytime soon because Toyota is developing a Le Mans hypercar with GR Super Sport Concept influences for a few years now. The go-faster hybrid promises just around 1,000 metric ponies on tap and racecar looks.Given the amount of money that such a project needs, it comes as no surprise that Lexus will focus on other things until the time is right to think about a successor – direct or indirect – for its V10 supercar. Speaking of which, word has it the LC F twin-turbo V8 sports grand tourer has been axed