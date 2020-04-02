Lexus Japan Unveils UX 250h “Brown Edition,” UX 200 “Blue Edition”

The more luxurious brother of the Toyota C-HR is the most affordable Lexus out there, undercutting the IS by more than $6,000 in the United States. Also available with an all-electric powertrain, the big sellers of the UX series are the 250h and 200.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lexus treated those two to a couple of special editions. Over in Japan, customers can now pick the “Brown Edition” for the hybrid and the “Blue Edition” for the ICE-only variant, and the marketing of the brown option is nuts!
“Time to be calmly satisfied” is the description used by Lexus in the case of the brown crossover. The automaker also suggests that a brown utility vehicle “adds color to your day.” Right, let's move on!
This level of meaningless talk is excessive for most people, especially those who can draw the line between a good product that sells with minimal marketing garnish and one that pretends it is what it actually isn’t.
The blue crossover slots in the latter category. “Utility that responds to your style” is the perfect description – although rather simple for a luxury brand – a roof rack that can hold a pair of bicycles and a hands-free power tailgate. The interior of the UX 200 Blue Edition also happens to be visually cleaner thanks to a combination of black as the dominant color, some silver trim here and there, and a little blue as the finishing touch.
But wait, there’s more! Adding to the confusion, Lexus also allows the customer to choose the exterior color of the brown and blue editions. In addition to Amber Crystal brown and Celestial Blue, the palette also features khaki metallic, graphite black, Sonic Titanium (a.k.a. a shiny silver), and Sonic Quartz (also known as white).
The Blue Edition – which is less efficient than the hybrid and only available with front-wheel drive – is the more affordable of the two models at 4,050,000 yen or $37,530. The Brown Edition levels up to 4,685,000 and 4,950,000 yen because it features more luxurious appointments, including the seat upholstery and upholstery pattern. At current exchange rates, those prices convert to $43,420 and $45,880, respectively.
