Lexus Japan Unveils UX 250h “Brown Edition,” UX 200 “Blue Edition”

More on this:

1 Lexus Dealer Encourages Tesla Owners to Trade In Their EVs by Spamming Them

2 The Story Behind This One-Off Convertible Lexus LX Is Bound to Warm the Heart

3 Paris Hilton’s Impeccable 2012 Lexus LFA Is Up for Grabs

4 Chevrolet Camaro SS vs. Lexus LC 500 Virtual Drag Race Is a Little Embarrassing

5 Lexus LFA Looks Like a Missile in This Gaming Rendering