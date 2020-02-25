Paris Hilton’s Impeccable 2012 Lexus LFA Is Up for Grabs

The Ferrari Myths Hollywood Has Sold You On

Back in 2011, the socialite turned world-famous DJ, received a Lexus LFA in banana yellow from her boyfriend at the time. One year later, the romance was dead, so she gave the car back, because that’s what exes with common sense are supposed to do.However, because she liked it so much, she treated herself to a new one, this time in Pearl White. It’s this second LFA that’s currently available for sale, via a dealership in Ohio, Marshall Goldman . The asking price is $495,900, which is more than the original $391,300 sticker price but not entirely surprising considering the pedigree, the fact that it’s a rare model and in excellent condition.That last part really can’t be stressed enough. Though it appears that the LFA had at least 3 owners, the first of which was Hilton, it has under 4,000 miles on the odometer and remains in excellent condition. By 2014, Paris was driving a McLaren 650S Spider , so she kept the LFA at least a couple of years and was often spotted driving around Los Angeles in it.With white and blue leather interior with carbon fiber trim and blue carpeting, the 2-seater coupe comes with 20-inch dark finish wheels and red brake calipers, leather steering wheel, navigation, rear camera and Mark Levinson audio. It packs a 4.8-liter V10 making 553 horsepower and a 6-speed automatic transmission.Lexus built 500 models of the LFA between 2011 and 2012, 50 of which were the Nurburgring Package and had an extra 10 horsepower. This is one of the remaining 450 and its impeccable condition alone should recommend it to any supercar lover, if the celebrity pedigree holds no relevance.