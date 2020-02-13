The Rule-Breaking Superyacht Adastra Looks Like a Spaceship on Water

3 The BMW That Tupac Was Shot In Is For Sale, Whopping $1.5 Million Asking Price

2 These Stars Drive the Most Eye-Catching, Craziest Cars

1 You Can Now Buy the BMW 7 Series Tupac Shakur Was Shot Dead In

More on this:

Tupac Shakur Faked Drive-By Shooting, Escaped by Helicopter, Says New Movie

Cancel your plans to fork over $1.75 million for the black BMW Tupac Shakur was shot dead in, back in 1996, during a trip to Las Vegas. The rapper is still alive. 17 photos



Depending on who you believe, Tupac and Elvis Presley are probably hanging out together on a remote island, sipping pina coladas and laughing at the world’s foolishness in mourning them each year, on the anniversary of their supposed death.



A new movie on the rapper’s alleged failed assassination attempt is coming in 2021, ABC affiliate



Spoiler alert: he wasn’t in



“When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport,” Boss argues. “So you can't travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.”



Tupac headed to New Mexico, where he sought and got protection from the Navajo. U.S. authorities can’t set food on the tribe’s land without special approval, so he knew he’d be safe there.



Boss doesn’t say why Tupac would stage his own death for a life under the radar, when he could have simply avoided being killed by, you know, not being in Vegas at the time of the planned hit. Presumably, that’s something we will find out when the movie comes out.



“You can write a fiction story, but this is not fiction. This is facts through certain people I know,” Boss argues, anticipating the LOLs. He claims he’s tight with Tupac’s family and friends, and they tipped him on the story.



Strangely enough, not even his leading man believes the story. Actor Richard Garcia plays Tupac in the movie, and he believes the rapper is dead.



That Tupac was somehow able to fake his own death is a theory that has been around since that night in Las Vegas, after word got out that the 4 bullets he took in a drive-by shooting led to internal bleeding that eventually killed him.Depending on who you believe, Tupac and Elvis Presley are probably hanging out together on a remote island, sipping pina coladas and laughing at the world’s foolishness in mourning them each year, on the anniversary of their supposed death.A new movie on the rapper’s alleged failed assassination attempt is coming in 2021,affiliate KTNV reports. Filmmaker Rick Boss says it’s a documentary: tentatively called 2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC, it will show how Tupac was able to survive the hit on his head and head into hiding in New Mexico.Spoiler alert: he wasn’t in the BMW 750iL on the night of the drive-by shooting, having just been informed of the hit. He decided this was a good moment for him to “escape” (Boss doesn’t say what from), so he planted a body double in the car and he made his way out of the state via private helicopter.“When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport,” Boss argues. “So you can't travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.”Tupac headed to New Mexico, where he sought and got protection from the Navajo. U.S. authorities can’t set food on the tribe’s land without special approval, so he knew he’d be safe there.Boss doesn’t say why Tupac would stage his own death for a life under the radar, when he could have simply avoided being killed by, you know, not being in Vegas at the time of the planned hit. Presumably, that’s something we will find out when the movie comes out.“You can write a fiction story, but this is not fiction. This is facts through certain people I know,” Boss argues, anticipating the LOLs. He claims he’s tight with Tupac’s family and friends, and they tipped him on the story.Strangely enough, not even his leading man believes the story. Actor Richard Garcia plays Tupac in the movie, and he believes the rapper is dead.