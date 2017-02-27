autoevolution

The BMW That Tupac Was Shot In Is For Sale, Whopping $1.5 Million Asking Price

 
27 Feb 2017, 9:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The market for memorabilia will often include automobiles, and the rarest of all are those that involve celebrities.
Evidently, some items hold a particular attraction in the world of memorabilia for the collectors of these things. The most valued objects are items owned by celebrities who have passed away, and the most expensive of those are usually linked to the private lives of those individuals.

The latest celebrity-related sale on this market is a 1996 BMW 750iL of the E38 generation, which was the vehicle that Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot. The gunman responsible for the shooting has yet to be apprehended, which makes the car even more unusual.

However, we must note that the vehicle has had several owners since 1996, and its unspecified owner currently wants to sell it for $1.5 million.

Since the shooting incident, the vehicle was impounded by the Las Vegas Police Department. Once the inquiry was concluded, the car was auctioned off by the LVPD.

The several owners of this car have since restored it, which involved repairing the damage caused by the bullets that were fired at the vehicle.

The inside door panel still has bullet indications, though, but the damage resulting from the shooting has been fixed through the replacement of the rest of the body panels.

Moreover, the rims have been replaced, as the original ones were damaged when Suge Knight, the CEO of the record company that contracted Tupac, fled the scene with two flat tires.

A third tire blew after the car hit the median separator between two lanes. The two passengers of the vehicle were rushed to the hospital, but Tupac died six days later because of the severity of his injuries.

The company in charge of the sale also has a medallion worn by Tupac when he was shot in 1994. The latter was a separate incident, which triggered the dispute between Tupac and the rappers on the East Coast. The jewelry is not linked to the vehicle, though.
BMW 750iL tupac USA BMW E38 memorabilia Tupac Shakur BMW 7 Series
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673