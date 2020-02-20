Chevrolet Camaro SS vs. Lexus LC 500 Virtual Drag Race Is a Little Embarrassing

Both the Chevrolet Camaro SS and the Lexus LC 500 are equipped with powertrains that can develop over 450 horsepower, so when it comes to their overall performance, the difference between them comes down to other areas, like the transmissions, weight, and aerodynamics.
A drag race between the two is pretty much the easiest way to compare the Camaro SS and the LC 500, mostly because they battle in the same conditions side by side.
This is exactly the purpose of the video you see here and which is a drag race simulation created in Grand Turismo Sport – before you ask, Gran Turismo is one of the best racing simulators ever, and all cars available in the game accurately reproduce their real-life siblings.
So while some could say it’s just a game, it’s not, as a drag race in Gran Turismo can actually help us figure out the faster model out of the two outside of the virtual world.
If you stop watching this drag race after two minutes, you might be tempted to believe the Camaro SS puts the Lexus to shame, but what happens in the remaining minute is a little bit embarrassing for Chevrolet. The Camaro SS shifting into sixth gear, which mostly behaves like a highway gear, allows the Lexus LC500 to pass it like a rocket, all before winning the race in the most obvious manner.
On paper, the difference between the two doesn’t seem to be that big.
Lexus LC 500, for example, comes fitted with a 5.0-liter V8 engine that develops a little over 470 horsepower. It’s the same engine as on the Lexus RC F and allows for a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint of 4.4 seconds.
On the other hand, the Camaro SS is equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine developing 455 horsepower, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.0 seconds.
