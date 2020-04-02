5 Why You Still Can’t Use the Best New CarPlay Feature in the Latest iPhone Update

Apple Silently Fixes Major CarPlay Bug on Acura Cars

The most recent iOS update comes with significant improvements for the CarPlay dashboard, finally allowing third-party maps apps to replace Apple Maps, but as every new operating system version, there's more to discover in terms of bug fixes and optimizations.



A one-year-old issue makes it impossible for



A discussion



As the original poster explains, the issue happened with up-to-date software and a genuine cable for the connection between the iPhone and the car’s HU.



“After connecting, successfully, my iPhone X to the RDX's infotainment unit, the connection repeatedly cuts off, only to re-connect some time later. I have changed cords, and the software on both the phone and the infotainment system are up to date,” the poster says.



But more recently, I’ve seen several people claiming that the normal CarPlay behavior has been restored in Acura cars. Most likely, Apple finally addressed the issue in iOS 13.4, so if you previously experienced the connectivity bug in an Acura car, just try to update your iPhone to the latest version.



Some in the linked thread mentioned above seems to confirm as well that iOS 13.4 resolves the Acura CarPlay problem.



“I've installed the iOS update (currently on 13.4). I have not driven my Acura enough to feel 100% confident, however in the few times I've been in the car, I have had no disconnect issues. The factory reset seems to work,” one user explains.



