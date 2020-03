Apple’s CarPlay Feels Like Home on This Subaru WRX

In other words, if a head unit that fits the dashboard just right already exists, then you can very well bring Android Auto to any car for a few hundreds dollars.The folks over at NVS Audio, however, managed to do a little bit more on the Subaru WRX, as they used a Pioneer head unit not only to equip the car with CarPlay and Android Auto, but also to retain factory-installed equipment like the Harman Kardon amplifier and the parking camera.This is without a doubt something that many people would go for, especially if their car is fitted with technology that comes in super-handy, as it’s the case of the reverse camera. So if they can have CarPlay and get the whole thing to work with the existing equipment, that’s a double win.“Subaru WRX in for a @pioneercaraudio 8500 nex featuring wireless apple car play and android auto . We were able to retain the factory Harman Kardon amplifier , factory back up camera , star link and steering wheel controls. The factory usb in the console was converted to a 3 amp charging only port,” NVS Audio explains in a post on Instagram.The cost of the upgrade hasn’t been disclosed, but the head unit itself is available for approximately $650, depending on the retailer that you choose. The Pioneer AVIC-W8500NEX features a 6.94-inch touchscreen display with built-in Bluetooth and HD radio tuner, remote controls, 6-channel preamp outputs, and HDMI input.Installing the unit on your own shouldn’t be mission impossible if you read the manual and watch a bunch of tutorials online, but on the other hand, if you want to make sure everything’s working as expected, you can very well pay a few extra bucks for professional installation.