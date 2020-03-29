Apple’s CarPlay Feels Like Home on This Subaru WRX

Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto are two systems that can be installed on pretty much any car out there as long as the right aftermarket head unit is used.
In other words, if a head unit that fits the dashboard just right already exists, then you can very well bring Android Auto to any car for a few hundreds dollars.
The folks over at NVS Audio, however, managed to do a little bit more on the Subaru WRX, as they used a Pioneer head unit not only to equip the car with CarPlay and Android Auto, but also to retain factory-installed equipment like the Harman Kardon amplifier and the parking camera.
This is without a doubt something that many people would go for, especially if their car is fitted with technology that comes in super-handy, as it’s the case of the reverse camera. So if they can have CarPlay and get the whole thing to work with the existing equipment, that’s a double win.
“Subaru WRX in for a @pioneercaraudio 8500 nex featuring wireless apple car play and android auto . We were able to retain the factory Harman Kardon amplifier , factory back up camera , star link and steering wheel controls. The factory usb in the console was converted to a 3 amp charging only port,” NVS Audio explains in a post on Instagram.
The cost of the upgrade hasn’t been disclosed, but the head unit itself is available for approximately $650, depending on the retailer that you choose. The Pioneer AVIC-W8500NEX features a 6.94-inch touchscreen display with built-in Bluetooth and HD radio tuner, remote controls, 6-channel preamp outputs, and HDMI input.
Installing the unit on your own shouldn’t be mission impossible if you read the manual and watch a bunch of tutorials online, but on the other hand, if you want to make sure everything’s working as expected, you can very well pay a few extra bucks for professional installation.
