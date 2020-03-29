Apple’s CarPlay Feels Like Home on This Subaru WRX

View this post on Instagram

Subaru WRX in for a @pioneercaraudio 8500 nex featuring wireless apple car play and android auto . We were able to retain the factory Harman Kardon amplifier , factory back up camera , star link and steering wheel controls. The factory usb in the console was converted to a 3 amp charging only port . #nvs #nvsaudio #wrx #subaru #pioneer #carplay #wirlesscarplay #andoidauto

A post shared by NvsAudio (@nvs_audio) on Mar 28, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT